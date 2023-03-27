Dead by Daylight Mobile banned by Government of India, confirms official Twitter account

In a startling turn of events, Dead by Daylight Mobile has been banned in India by the country’s government. On March 15, Behaviour Interactive and NetEase launched an enhanced version of the game globally for Android and iOS smartphones. The news regarding the game’s removal from both mobile platforms was revealed by the official Twitter account of Dead by Daylight Mobile. The company stated:

"To stay in line with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, we will be removing Dead by Daylight Mobile from the Storefronts. Once it is removed, players in India will no longer be able to access and play Dead by Daylight Mobile."

Dead by Daylight Mobile @DbDMobile To stay in line with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, we will be removing Dead by Daylight Mobile from the Storefronts. Once it is removed, players in India will no longer be able to access and play Dead by Daylight Mobile. To stay in line with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, we will be removing Dead by Daylight Mobile from the Storefronts. Once it is removed, players in India will no longer be able to access and play Dead by Daylight Mobile.

The reason behind Dead By Daylight Mobile's removal in India remains unclear

The horror and action mobile title is no longer accessible in the country. The reason behind the government’s decision is presently unknown, but numerous games, mainly mobile-based, have previously been banned in the nation due to several factors.

However, the tweet clearly mentioned that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) ordered the publisher to take down the game in India.

Additionally, the company expressed that they will inform the updates of the game’s status in India in the future. The firm also promised to comply with regional regulations, stating:

"We are grateful for your support and will provide further updates on the status of Dead by Daylight Mobile in India when possible. We are committed to providing a unique mobile horror experience to our global audience while also complying with regional regulations."

Dead by Daylight Mobile @DbDMobile We are grateful for your support and will provide further updates on the status of Dead by Daylight Mobile in India when possible. We are grateful for your support and will provide further updates on the status of Dead by Daylight Mobile in India when possible.

The ban on games and apps in India is not a surprise for users as popular titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Mobile Legends, BGMI, Tik Tok, and many others have been blocked in the past. The main reason behind such a massive ban was people's data concerns.

About Dead by Daylight Mobile

The title is the mobile port of Dead by Daylight, which was launched for Windows on June 14, 2016, and later released on Console and Nintendo. The multiplayer survival horror and action game is popular all over the world.

Dead by Daylight Mobile @DbDMobile



Don't miss your chance to win a part of the $45,000 prize pool and incredible in-game rewards. Upload your video now!



#DbDMCC #DeadbyDaylightMobile Attention all Dead by Daylight Mobile Content Creators - submissions are still in open for the Creator Program!Don't miss your chance to win a part of the $45,000 prize pool and incredible in-game rewards. Upload your video now! Attention all Dead by Daylight Mobile Content Creators - submissions are still in open for the Creator Program!Don't miss your chance to win a part of the $45,000 prize pool and incredible in-game rewards. Upload your video now!😉#DbDMCC #DeadbyDaylightMobile https://t.co/ApcFL3uxce

The smartphone game was first launched in 2020 for users from EMEA, the Americas, and South Asia. To offer better graphics and content, Canadian firm Behaviour Interactive, in collaboration with China's NetEase, introduced an upgraded version of the title. The publisher recently announced a Content Creator program that offers a total of $45,000 prize pool.

Poll : 0 votes