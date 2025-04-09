Inzoi, a modern-day life simulation that was released on March 28, 2025, in early access, showcases real-life scenarios and situations. You get to customize your in-game characters, called Zois, and make them participate in real-life activities like getting jobs, starting families, and more. Opening a bank account in the game is a great feature for new users.

In this guide, you will get to learn how to open a bank account in Inzoi.

Inzoi: Location of banks and how to access them

Opening a bank account in Inzoi is very similar to opening a bank account in real life, as it helps you manage your finances (the in-game currency - Meow). In its early access phase, the game features two cities, namely Dowon and Bliss Bay. Both of these cities have a bank, and you have the option of visiting and using bank services between the time of 8 am to 4 pm.

To open a bank account, you have to visit Narae Bank in Dowon or Southwest Bank in Bliss Bay. These banks can be located with the help of your smartphone or the map.

When you reach the bank, you will come across several ID scanners lying on top of a table. After scanning one of the ID scanners you can start creating an account. Once your account is active, the bank will send you a "welcome" message with a confirmation.

How to use a bank account in Inzoi

There are two banks in Dowon and Bliss Bay City (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || Youtube@tagBackTV)

You can use a bank to deposit and save your money or take a loan. Both these options will be categorized under a Tier system. Savings accounts come in handy because they can generate more money than the amount you have deposited if you continuously deposit Meows. Meanwhile, after applying for a loan you will have to wait for three in-game hours for it to be approved.

After getting approval for your loan the money will be credited to your account. Do note that you have to follow a proper procedure while repaying this loan to keep your bank account from getting locked.

