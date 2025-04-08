How to use a smartphone in Inzoi

Inzoi is a modern-day life-simulation title from Krafton, where you can pretty much do anything that is possible in real life, such as education, jobs, and even getting into relationships and going through all stages of life. Just like in real life, you can even use a smartphone in Inzoi for various activities, including finding jobs and navigating your way around the city.

Ad

Having a smartphone in Inzoi is as essential as it is in real life. It will help you perform various daily tasks much easily and efficiently. Read further to learn how to access your phone and what you can do with it in Inzoi.

How to open your smartphone in Inzoi

To use a smartphone in the game, tap on the Smartphone icon located right next to your Zoi's portrait at the bottom of your screen. You can also open this icon by pressing the "P" key on your keyboard.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy all the apps included in your smartphone in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Features of a Smartphone in Inzoi

Ad

Like in the real world, smartphones in the game consist of various features that will come in handy for your Zoi. These devices can be used to interact with other Zois, which will help strengthen your character's relationship with loved ones or even worsen it with some.

Some of the features will assist you in performing daily tasks, such as paying bills and keeping track of your daily routine. This device will be very useful and keep you engaged with all its features and apps. Here is a list of all the apps in the smartphone in the game:

Ad

Schedule: This will help you plan your day according to your choice.

This will help you plan your day according to your choice. City Map: This will assist you in checking out new places on the map.

This will assist you in checking out new places on the map. Dream Car: You can purchase vehicles or take care of the vehicles you already have.

You can purchase vehicles or take care of the vehicles you already have. Pocket Market: This will have the option of buying food and groceries or selling your belongings.

This will have the option of buying food and groceries or selling your belongings. Events: You can check out all the events in the game according to your Zois interest.

You can check out all the events in the game according to your Zois interest. School: You can view all schools for your Zois or their children in their area.

You can view all schools for your Zois or their children in their area. Career: This will provide you with options and a list of jobs available in the city.

Ad

For gaming updates and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.