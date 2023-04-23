How to open maglock doors in Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 is the highly awaited sequel to publisher Deep Silver's zombie survival series. It features some really fun and unique gameplay systems that make it stand out amongst the crowd of other first-person zombie games. While the series initially started as an open-world survival title, Dead Island 2 opted for a linear progression system with a semi-open-world structure.

Dead Island 2 features a host of new and innovative gameplay ideas, from the pseudo-RPG-like progression system based on ability cards to the visceral combat system courtesy of Dambuster Studios' proprietary FLESH system. The game also features a heavy emphasis on environmental storytelling and puzzles, something that is rarely seen done right in modern zombie games.

One of the earliest environmental puzzles you will encounter in Dead Island 2 is the maglock doors, which restrict you from entering certain areas of the map. However, unlocking these doors is rather easy and only requires a bit of critical thinking from the players' end.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily open the maglock doors in Dead Island 2.

Unlocking the maglock doors in Dead Island 2 is a fairly straightforward and simple process

Opening the maglock doors in Dead Island 2 is quite easy as long as you know how these locking systems work. To unlock doors locked by maglock, you have to destroy the electronic panel that monitors the maglock system. In the early game sections, every building locked by maglock will have a single gray panel that you will need to destroy to unlock the corresponding doors.

However, in the later sections of the game, you will find doors locked by two maglock panels, one outside the building and one usually hidden inside the apartment, generally within the vicinity of the door itself. Destroying the panel outside the building is quite easy since you will have direct access to the gray panel without entering the apartment.

However, for the panel that is stationed inside the building, you will need to use a throwable weapon or a gun (which you get access to fairly late into the game's main story progression). Since the windows in most buildings you come across in the game are breakable, you can just shoot or throw a melee weapon toward the panel to destroy it without stepping inside the apartment.

Despite being a security system meant to safeguard valuables, the gray panels are quite easy to spot. These panels usually have a see-through window showing the wires attached to them and the alarm system. You can basically follow the cables that connect to them and the alarm system outside the building to locate them.

Unfortunately, destroying the maglock system almost always ends up triggering the alarm. Hence, you should be prepared to face a horde of zombies as soon as you destroy the gray panels.

Dead Island 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Epic Games Store).

