Where to get Dead Island 2 on PC?

Dead Island 2, the highly-awaited first-person zombie survival game, has finally been released, with the general consensus amongst players being fairly positive. Delivering on all the basics of the zombie shooter (and slasher) genre but with the over-the-top absurdity that fans adored about the original, developer Dambuster Studios' new title has quickly made its name as one of the most competent modern zombie games.

The game is available on both the previous-gen and current-gen consoles alongside the PC.

However, the game is currently unavailable on Steam, which could confuse some looking forward to getting it for themselves. Dead Island 2 was released as an Epic Games Store exclusive, with no word from the developers or the publisher (Deep Silver) on whether it would eventually appear on Steam.

You can buy Dead Island 2 on Epic Games Store on PC

Being an Epic Games Store exclusive, Dead Island 2 is currently only available for purchase on its PC storefront. This could be a point of contention for those who prefer to keep their PC game library under one roof/launcher.

Given that neither Dambuster Studios nor Deep Silver has announced anything regarding the game's arrival on Steam, it might not appear anytime soon on Valve's platform.

The absence of a dedicated Steam version also makes the game natively unplayable on the Steam Deck, which will require players to sideload Epic Games Launcher on their device before they are able to play Dead Island 2 on Valve's handheld PC. On the bright side, many Epic Games Store exclusives eventually arrived on Steam, with recent titles to make the jump being Sloclap's third-person beat em' up, Sifu and Koei Tecmo's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

A few titles never made the jump to Steam, such as Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts 3's PC port. However, most AAA (and even AA) PC games that launch as Epic Games Store exclusives eventually make their way to Steam as soon as their one-year exclusivity deal expires. It is still quite early to say whether Dead Island 2 will eventually arrive on Valve's PC storefront.

Thus, getting the game via the Epic Games Store is the only option to play the post-apocalyptic zombie shooter. You can also look for deals on the title on third-party PC game retailers like G2A and Greenman Gaming. However, these storefronts will provide you with keys that can only be redeemed on the Epic Games Store.

Poll : 0 votes