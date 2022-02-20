Forza Horizon 5 is packed full of customizations that players can use to paint their vehicles in almost any way they can imagine. Almost any aspect of the car can be changed to a color or design of the player’s preference.

With so much customization available, some players wonder how to paint the brake caliper in Forza Horizon 5. Accessing this option is very easy within the game.

Players have near-endless options when it comes to painting their vehicle in Forza Horizon 5

Players can customize almost anything on their vehicle, including the brake caliper. To do so, players must first return to the outpost. It can be an outpost containing a garage and customization suite.

One of the easiest and earliest options to consider is Horizon Mexico Outpost. Players need to drive to one of these outposts and open the menu to begin customization.

From the garage, players can paint the brake caliper

Players will look good while racing with a new paint job (Image via Playground Games)

Once players are located safely in the garage, they can select "Design & Paints." They will need to scroll over to this tab and, within Design & Paints, select the next option, which is "Paint Car."

Players must then scroll through the menu until they arrive at the option for "Paint Brakes." Once players select Paint Brakes, they can begin making the brake caliper any color they wish.

There are so many options to choose from when it comes to painting the brake caliper

There are so many different colors to choose from in Forza Horizon 5. Players can even custom-create any color that they wish to paint their car. They can also then choose from different finishes, such as Matte, Semi Gloss, and more.

Once players decide on a look they want for their car, they need to be sure to save their progress, or else the look they just generated will not be applied to their car.

Players can then race around the in-game world and show off their new style

Players can show off in-game after designing their masterpiece (Image via Playground Games)

Once players find the look that suits them best, they can exit the garage and begin driving around the world in their brand new color scheme. Whether they are showing off to others online with their sweet new paint job or just rolling around keeping to themselves, players are sure to be able to create a design they are proud of.

Edited by Srijan Sen