How to parry in Genshin Impact's Clash of Lone Blades event

Clash of Lone Blades is a new game mode that has been introduced in Genshin Impact's flagship event, Hues of the Violet Garden. The Clash of Lone Blades event started this Monday, April 11, and will end on April 25, 2022.

Players can only play as their chosen traveler (Aether or Lumine) during the Clash of Lone Blades event. During this event, players will be unable to use their Elemental Skills or Bursts. Instead, new parry mechanics have been added to the game mode. The normal attacks of Travelers will deal little damage to enemies, so players will have to rely on parry counters to inflict maximum damage to finish fights earlier.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the new parry mechanics added to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: New Parry mechanics in Clash of Lone Blades explained

Clash of Lone Blades cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

As Travelers can no longer use their Elemental Skills or bursts, they now have the option to block or parry the opponent's attack. Players will be able to perform a perfect parry by pressing E/Parry button right before the enemy’s attack. A perfect parry can deal extra damage to opponents while simultaneously resetting the player’s parry cooldown.

During the Clash of Lone Blades event, players will have to fight warriors to earn free Primogems, Hero's Wit, and more. Each warrior will have their own attack patterns as well as a special attack called the Honed Technique.

Honed Techniques by Warriors (Image via HoYoverse)

With practice, players can get the timing down for a perfect parry against ordinary attacks. However, performing a perfect parry against Honed Techniques can be intimidating and some players might even fail to do so. For players who have difficulty performing a perfect parry, Genshin Impact has added a visual indicator to time the parry perfectly.

Whenever warriors are going to use their Honed Techniques, their weapons will shine brightly. This is a visual hint to help players time their parry. Players must press the E/Parry button as soon as they see the weapon shine to perform the perfect parry consistently.

A perfect parry against ordinary techniques can grant 1 stack of Valor, while parrying Honed Techniques gives 3 stacks of Valor. Stacks of Valor ensure that the Traveler’s following attack will be a guaranteed Crit Hit. The damage to the Crit hit is based on the number of stacks players have during the Crit Hit. A maximum of 3 stacks of Valor can be gained.

This is everything players need to know to perform a perfect parry against their opponents in the Clash of Lone Blades event in Genshin Impact. It is rather interesting to see a different battle system added as part of Genshin Impact's latest event.

