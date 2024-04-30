How to participate in Clash of Clans esports

Many mobile players may have dreamt of participating in Clash of Clans esports. If you're one of these players, there's good news, as Supercell is looking to expand the competitive scene of the game and has made the Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 open to everyone. A prize pool of $1,000,000 is also up for grabs if you manage to reach the top spots.

However, the process of participating in the Clash of Clans esports scene is something many players are likely not familiar with. This article will cover everything you need to know about the esports scene of Clash of Clans.

How to take part in Clash of Clans esports? Format explained

Expand Tweet

Clash of Clans has divided the World Championship 2024 into four phases: Monthly qualifiers, Last Chance qualifiers, Chinese regional qualifiers, and Finals. These divisions allow a vast majority of players to register and take part in CoC esports.

Monthly qualifiers

The first step would be to take part in Monthly qualifiers happening every month from April to July. This step is preceded by Open qualifiers which are free for all. The top 128 teams from the Open qualifiers will take part in Monthly qualifiers.

Out of those 128 teams, the team winning the Monthly finals secures a spot in the World Championship. Players who don't qualify in this phase still have a chance to make it via Last Chance qualifiers.

Last Chance Qualifiers

While the Monthly finals winner will be eligible for the Clash of Clans esports event, the runner-ups will have a chance to get in too. They can compete in this phase and win to get a chance to compete in the Clash of Clans World Championship.

Chinese Regional qualifiers

The Chinese Clash of Clans players will have the chance of making it into the esports scene via this event. It is like the Monthly qualifiers phase but made specifically for Chinese players.

World Championship

Following the end of Last Chance qualifiers, all the qualified teams will meet in the World Championship phase. Here, they will have a chance to go head-to-head with one another.

Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 calender

Expand Tweet

While the format may be clear to players, when to apply is also important. The full schedule of Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 is given below.

April Monthly Qualifier dates:

Registrations – March 26th to 31st Phase 1 – April 1st to 6th Monthly Qualifier – April 13th & 14th Monthly Finals – April 20th & 21st

[Winner - Synchronic, Runner-up - Navi]

May Monthly Qualifier dates:

Registrations – April 27th to 30th Phase 1 – May 1st to 6th Monthly Qualifier – May 18th & 19th Monthly Finals – May 25th & 26th

June Monthly Qualifier dates:

Registrations – May 28th to 31st Phase 1 – June 1st to 6th Monthly Qualifier – June 15th & 16th Monthly Finals – June 22nd & 23rd

July Monthly Qualifier dates:

Registrations– June 27th to 30th Phase 1 – July 1st to 6th Monthly Qualifier – July 13th & 14th Monthly Finals – July 20th & 21st

Last Chance Qualifier dates:

September 7th & 8th

World Finals

November 2024 [TBD]

This is everything you need to know about joining the Clash of Clans esports scene.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans from Sportskeeda: