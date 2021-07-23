How to participate in EA Play Live 2021 Giveaway and win games

EA recently hosted the 2021 EA Play Live event, where many games were unveiled.

Electronic Arts or EA is one of the most well-known game publishers in the world. From Battlefield to Need For Speed to Mass Effect to FIFA, EA is home to many beloved gaming franchises.

As part of EA Play Live, the company is hosting a massive giveaway where players can win a copy of their favorite games such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition or Jedi Fallen Order.

EA Play Live 2021 Giveaway

While the event was held online, EA wanted to give players the feel to participate in different events and win games. Throughout the event, EA subtly revealed the keyword using one letter at a time.

When entering the keyword on the giveaway site, players will get extra giveaway points to boost their chances of winning.

The Keyword revealed is “ITSBACK” and the website is playr.gg/eaplaylive.

The giveaway is being hosted across 3 different regions: North America, Europe, and Others. The region-wise game giveaways are as follows,

It Takes Two (100 winners for each platform in each region)

Knockout City (100 winners for each platform in each region)

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack (125 winners for each platform in each region)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (100 winners for each platform in each region)

Dirt 5 (50 winners for each platform in each region)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (100 winners for each platform in each region)

Star Wars Battlefront II (100 winners for each platform in each region)

Star Wars Squadrons (100 winners for each platform in each region)

1 Month EA Play Membership (1000 winners for each platform in each region)

1 Month EA Play Pro Membership (333 winners for each platform in each region)

The EA Play Live Giveaway also includes Physical Goods such as

Logitech G Gear G 512 Keyboard (4 winners in each region)

Logitech G Gear G PRO headset (4 winners in each region)

Logitech G Gear G 502 Mousepad and G 604 Mouse (8 winners in each region)

Polaris Gear Hoodie and Hat - Large (10 winners in each region)

Polaris Gear Hoodie and Hat - X-Large (10 winners in each region)

However, both physical goods and platform offerings of games vary from region to region.

The Giveaway is only available 24 hrs after EA Play Live, after which the winner will be mailed their prize.

