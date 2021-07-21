FIFA 22 Gameplay Trailer revealed: Here’s what the fans think so far

EA Sports recently unveiled the gameplay for the upcoming FIFA 22.

EA’s annual FIFA series is arguably the most famous sports franchise series in the world of video games. The upcoming FIFA 22 takes the game to the next level by introducing next-gen exclusive gameplay features, such as Hypermotion.

The gameplay reveal of FIFA 22 focused on improvements that the developers have implemented. From player-specific running animations to improved goalkeeper AI, FIFA 22 brings many improvements to the series.

Fans' thoughts on FIFA 22 Gameplay reveal

FIFA 22 revealed the gameplay on July 20th, before EA Play Live. Fans' reaction to the latest edition of the FIFA franchise has been stellar.

Popular FIFA content creator Kurt tweeted,

This is painful to watch cos they still don’t get it do they ffs? A super realistic game with glitchy boosts and animations is never ever gonna work in FUT. It looks like Fifa 22 will be a good career mode game I guess if you care about that.

On the other hand, Spanish PES content creator praises FIFA 22’s AI and animation by tweeting, (Translated by Google)

I know my audience is 90% Pes but I think you have to try to express an opinion without the blindfold on. EA's investment in AI and animations is a complete animated one. You may not like the game but the work behind it is enormous. (I wish Konami would do something like that)#Fifa22

Jake Buckley, a well-known Australian content creator, tweeted out his thoughts after he got the opportunity to play FIFA 22.

I got to play the #FIFA22 beta.



I might make a video on what my thoughts were on the gameplay but one thing I will say they've added into the game is the Expected Goals (xG) stat.



I can't wait to see screenshots in October of someone winning a game with 0.12 xG vs 15.00 xG 😂 — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) July 20, 2021

Fans even chimed in on the official Twitter post by FIFA 22. Some fans also pointed out how PC gamers are getting the short end of the stick as the next-gen improvements are exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia.

Can't wait to see what we won't be getting on PC since somehow Stadia is more important. — Partizan 2.0 (@2Partizan) July 20, 2021

Looks no different what so ever and only change is they have moved the bridge to a tap of R2 😂😂😂😂😂. Another reskin with probably no new game modes either and year another sham. They talk a good game every year and what do we get a shocking game and the graphics 🙄😳🤔 — Craig Williamson (@CraigWilliamso9) July 20, 2021

They think we will buy a console for this boring game, my gaming pc can even buy 4 next gen consoles but here I going to play the old shit — BOI (@BoiTymar) July 20, 2021

Fans also pointed out how FIFA Ultimate Team, while it does make a lot of money, is hurting the FIFA brand

Exactly! Who wants to play a card collector when you could play immersive football. Let's hope EA ditches UT and makes a seperate game for career mode with full focus on it. — Rasmu Suominen (@EAidss) July 20, 2021

In online play, will your players turn into lobotomised gibbons after 20mins game time and forget how to move, let alone pass to a team mate or make a tackle 30mins after the opponent has gone past them? 🤷🏽‍♂️



Please fix the gameplay. Incl magic 40/50yard 100% accurate through ball — Gerard CB (@Gerard_cb82) July 20, 2021

Interestingly, Rising, a designer from Venezuala, suggested how amazing it would be if players could upload their own kit to create a club career mode.

#FIFA22 #CarreerMode Create a Club Concept!

Imagine if it were possible to upload your own logo or kit... pic.twitter.com/WAJThcelUr — Rising (@RisingFUT) July 20, 2021

FIFA 22 is all set to arrive on 2nd October 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

