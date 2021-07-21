FIFA 22 Gameplay Trailer revealed: Here’s what the fans think so far

EA Sports recently unveiled the gameplay for the upcoming FIFA 22.
EA’s annual FIFA series is arguably the most famous sports franchise series in the world of video games. The upcoming FIFA 22 takes the game to the next level by introducing next-gen exclusive gameplay features, such as Hypermotion.
The gameplay reveal of FIFA 22 focused on improvements that the developers have implemented. From player-specific running animations to improved goalkeeper AI, FIFA 22 brings many improvements to the series.
Fans' thoughts on FIFA 22 Gameplay reveal
FIFA 22 revealed the gameplay on July 20th, before EA Play Live. Fans' reaction to the latest edition of the FIFA franchise has been stellar.
Popular FIFA content creator Kurt tweeted,
This is painful to watch cos they still don’t get it do they ffs? A super realistic game with glitchy boosts and animations is never ever gonna work in FUT. It looks like Fifa 22 will be a good career mode game I guess if you care about that.
On the other hand, Spanish PES content creator praises FIFA 22’s AI and animation by tweeting, (Translated by Google)
I know my audience is 90% Pes but I think you have to try to express an opinion without the blindfold on. EA's investment in AI and animations is a complete animated one. You may not like the game but the work behind it is enormous. (I wish Konami would do something like that)#Fifa22
Jake Buckley, a well-known Australian content creator, tweeted out his thoughts after he got the opportunity to play FIFA 22.
Fans even chimed in on the official Twitter post by FIFA 22. Some fans also pointed out how PC gamers are getting the short end of the stick as the next-gen improvements are exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia.
Fans also pointed out how FIFA Ultimate Team, while it does make a lot of money, is hurting the FIFA brand
Interestingly, Rising, a designer from Venezuala, suggested how amazing it would be if players could upload their own kit to create a club career mode.
FIFA 22 is all set to arrive on 2nd October 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.