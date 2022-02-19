How to pass Mr. Z's quiz in Dying Light 2 - Every right answer

Sometimes, the key to survival in Dying Light 2 is not in being offensive or showing your strength, but in the power of knowledge. Research and understanding are powerful tools that can help players not only confront the enemies they face individually, but also empower them to save mankind as a whole. In this article, we will talk about the part in the game where Mr. Z needs help with his research of the Infected and it is up to the player to assist him.

When players meet Mr. Z in Dying Light 2, he will ask them a series of questions

After meeting Mr. Z, players will need to answer a quiz in regards to specific types of Infected, and how they interact with the player and the world around them. In order to continue through this side quest and see it through to completion, players have to ensure that they select the right answer for each of the questions.

Here are all the questions and the correct answers to Mr. Z's quiz in Dying Light 2:

Question 1:

Answering Mr. Z's questions correctly will quickly and easily complete the quest, giving players the rewards they deserve (Image via Techland)

“Great, thank you. Certainly, you’ve noticed what happens with infected after mutation: they become stronger, faster, and more agile. Have you encountered the type that can jump higher than others?”

Correct Answer: Banshee

Question 2:

“It prefers to avoid humans. I know how that sounds, but you must have seen something like that. Moreover, when retreating, it leaves tracks behind. Do you know which infected I’m referring to?”

Correct Answer: Bolter

Question 3:

Players of Dying Light 2 can utilize the knowledge that they have gained throughout their time playing in order to answer the questions successfully (Image via Techland)

“It creates a toxic mist around other monsters and some survivors even believe it resurrects the dead. Which is nonsense, obviously. Does that ring any bells?”

Correct Answer: Revenant

Question 4:

“And which type of infected would you say has the most *explosive* temper?”

Correct Answer: Suicider

Answering the questions correctly will instantly complete the side quest

Upon answering all of Mr. Z's questions successfully, players will be done with this side quest and well on their way to rewards (Image via Techland)

When players go through the quiz and answer the questions as marked above, they will instantly complete the side quest. Players will then see the quest completion screen come up and they will receive their reward. So make sure you study the infected well, as you will never know how soon that knowledge will prove useful in Dying Light 2. After all, knowledge, as they say, is power.

