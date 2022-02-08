How many main story missions are there in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 comes complete with a staggering amount of content. Boasts about the time taken to beat the game have done as much to promote it as to scare players off.

Among the seemingly endless distractions and activities throughout the massive map of Villedor is a strong mainline story campaign. But how much of the game's enormous length is taken up by the primary story?

Main quest numbers in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 features 22 main story quests. This is almost double the thirteen main quests available in the first Dying Light game. According to the venerated resource HowLongToBeat.com, a player dedicating themselves to the main storyline can expect around twenty-two to twenty-five hours of gameplay.

These main quests will gradually open up the game world, expanding territories players can explore. They will also consistently unlock movement options like the grappling hook and paraglider.

Completing story missions is also a quick way to rack up XP and cash to improve players' capabilities. Many of the main quests lead into side quests automatically, providing constant options to try other things.

The main quest line will allow the player to experience and learn all of the gameplay tricks so that they can use them in the open world.

Optional quests in Dying Light 2

A player cannot play every main quest in the main questline on their first playthrough. This is because a few of the quests are binary choices that lock out others.

For example, based on the player's choice in Water Tower, they would then play either Revolution or Into the Dark, but not both. To experience every mission in the game, the player needs to play at least twice.

The overwhelming majority of content in the game is not stored within the main missions. The game encourages the player to explore, run around the city, and experiment. With that in mind, it's essential to understand what happens after the game's main storyline is over.

Indeed, the player can choose to continue playing side missions and killing zombies after the credits roll. With that in mind, the game allows players to work at their own pace. Plow through the main story missions or stroll through the world, taking everything as it comes. Either way is valid.

The twenty-two story missions in Dying Light 2 are varied. Whether they're the main draw or not, they contain some of the best content in the game.

