Location of every Military Airdrop in Dying Light 2

As you freerun across the post-apocalyptic city in Dying Light 2, you might have noticed parachutes strewn across buildings. These are likely attached to valuable caches called Airdrops.

These Airdrops have a chance of containing myriad stuff, like valuable items, gear, inhibitors, and even military tech. Most Airdrops are found on the top of skyscrapers, so getting comfortable with parkour is crucial.

It’s also worth improving your stamina and lockpicking skills before venturing out.

Dying Light 2: Where every military airdrop is located

Before you start hunting for every military airdrop, it’s best if you progress through the story a bit. At least improve your stamina and parkour skills.

To reach a large portion of the Airdrops, the paraglider is necessary, and the grappling hook is also helpful.

THB-17U : Located in Horseshoe. Found atop the Office Plaza building.

THB-22B : Located in Horseshoe. Found atop the broken highway north of Nightrunner's Hideout.

THB-04B : Located in Houndfield. Found atop Saint Joseph Hospital.

THB-FH3 : Located in New Dawn Park. Grab this one during the Nightrunners main mission.

THB-NW4 : Located in Garrison. Found atop Lawan's building.

THB-R31 : Located in Downtown. Head west to the building connected to Central Loop Download Court Metro Station.

THB-M30 : Located in Downtown. Head northwest from the Historical Communications antenna.

THB-1L0 : Located in Downtown. Found atop Downtown Thugs Bandit Hideout.

THB-G3T : Located in Garrison. Paraglide to the furthest building east of the VNC Tower.

THB-UT0 : Located in Garrison. Paraglide to the nearest building east of the VNC Tower.

THB-7U3 : Located outside the boundaries, directly south of Garrison. Paraglide from Garrison to reach the building.

THB-V3P : Located in Lower Dam Ayre. Aim for the tallest building along the northern border of the area via paragliding.

THB-4UL : Located in Lower Dam Ayre. Found atop the Church of Saint John of God.

THB-1N4: Located on Saint Paul Island. Found atop the Church of Saint Thomas the Apostle.

The remaining 12 airdrops in Dying Light 2 are located in the Newfound Lost Lands. This area is unreachable until Dying Light 2’s epilogue, and you’ll need to dive underwater and pick the locks.

There’s a cluster of buildings in the center. Almost every one has an Airdrop to retrieve. Another is found southeast of the building where Airdrop THB-7U3 was located.

The last is along the southern portion of Dying Light 2’s large map, southwest of the cluster of buildings.

