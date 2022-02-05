Should you side with Sophie and Barney or Aitor in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is out and fans have been blown away by its diverse gameplay options. Beyond the open-world, zombie battling action lies a rich story with multiple branching paths.
During Dying Light 2's seventh quest, 'The Raid', protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, must choose between two NPC sides. Both have their pros and cons that add interesting nuances to the main path of missions.
Like many of the choices in Dying Light 2, this decision centers around which faction the player chooses to side with. Sophie represents the Survivors while Aitor represents the Peacekeepers.
Should Aiden side with Aitor or Sophie in Dying Light 2?
As Aiden approaches the Tango Motel, Hakon will attempt to convince him to turn back and regroup with Aitor. This prompts a timed choice where the player must decide to either meet Sophie or turn back to meet Aitor.
Both options eventually lead the player to the next main quest, entitled 'Water Tower'. Selecting Sophie has the player participate in a battle with survivors before a mini-boss with Sophie's bodyguard, while choosing Aitor leads them right to the main quest.
At the end of that quest, the player will have to decide between giving one of the two factions water. Selecting the Peacekeepers places Car Traps, which lure and destroy zombies. Choosing the Survivors, on the other hand, installs ziplines that increase mobility. Beyond that, missions mutually exclusive to each faction are then unlocked.
Aitor's quest: Into the Dark
Giving water to the Peacekeepers leads to a stealth mission in the underground metro with Hakon. This brings the player face-to-face with one of the game's central characters. The quest has the player plant explosives, survive an infected attack, and repair generators in the underground.
Sophie's quest: Revolution
Revolution is a more action-packed quest, centered around planting explosives with the goal of destroying the Peacekeepers' power supply. Alberto teaches the player how to build an improvised bomb which they must then plant, culminating in a timed event where Aiden must scale the wind turbine while holding an active bomb.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
When picking one path or the other in Dying Light 2, the player should consider the difficulty levels. While Sophie's path is easier, with better mobility options, Aitor's path is more challenging with extra combat opportunites.