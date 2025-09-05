How to perform a dance move once on the Lakeside Breeze Stage or the Shaded Blossom Stage in Infinity Nikki

Performing a a dance move once on the Lakeside Breeze Stage or the Shaded Blossom Stage is one of the tasks in The Kite's Return event in Infinity Nikki 1.9. This is a limited-time event which requires players to perform specific tasks daily in order to collect 'Returning Kites'. Once a sufficient amount of Returning Kites have been collected, they can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles, Bling, and the free 3-star outfit Swallow Whispers.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the "Perform a dance move once on the Lakeside Breeze Stage or the Shaded Blossom Stage" task in The Kite's Return event in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Performing a dance move once on the Lakeside Breeze Stage or the Shaded Blossom Stage

Both the Lakeside Breeze Stage and the Shaded Blossom Stage are temporary stages that can be found in Miraland, upon which you can get up and dance. For this particular task, you can pick either the Lakeside Breeze Stage, or the Shaded Blossom Stage.

Since you cannot use any simple photo poses on these stages, you will need to buy specific dance poses from the vendor Leila in order to perform them on the stage. Follow these steps to complete this event task in Infinity Nikki:

Head to Leila's Lens Lab

Leila's location in Florawish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Teleport to the Stylist's Guild Front Gate Warp Spire, and head to Leila's location as shown on the map. Select and buy any one of these dance poses from her:

Blooming Whirl

Following Light

Leap Drift

Tiptoe Swirl

For players who have already bought these poses from Leila previously, you can skip this step and move on to the next one.

Go to the Lakeside Breeze Stage

Location of the Lakeside Breeze Stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To get to the Lakeside Breeze Stage, teleport to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire, and head straight south, where you will find the stage by the lake.

Dance on the Lakeside Breeze Stage

Walk up to the front of the stage to start dancing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Walk up on the stage, and click on the "Dance" button. Note that this button will only pop up on the screen once you have purchased a dance pose from Leila.

Once Nikki finishes performing her dance, the "Perform a dance move once on the Lakeside Breeze Stage or the Shaded Blossom Stage" in The Kite's Return event will be marked as complete.

