How to perform a German cross in EA FC 24?

Many mechanics might have changed in EA FC 24 with the introduction of new gameplay elements, but the German Cross remains as effective as last year. This specific cross-type has been wreaking havoc for the previous few years, and when executed correctly, it can split open the very best defenses. Moreover, this mechanic can be done far more effectively due to the presence of specific playstyles new to this year's game.

German cross refers to a specific type of angular aerial pass, which is performed by wide midfielders/wingbacks. The cross, served from the deep, aims to find a taller teammate, usually the central midfielder or one of the centrebacks, who are typically good in the air. Once the cross is lobbed, the aim is to head it directly towards the goal. As easy as it sounds, this mechanic requires a lot of practice to learn and understand in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 German crosses require plenty of practice

As effective as the German cross is in EA FC 24, you can't perform it using a single button. Instead, you have to trigger it manually using specific steps:

Pass the ball to one of your full-backs, and make sure they are in a wide position and at least a noticeable distance behind the opponent's penalty box. However, the full-back must be in the offensive half.

Manually trigger one of the center midfielders to run into the box. This can be done with the help of the L1/LB button. Alternatively, this can be a centreback, but what's important is asking one of your aerially dominant players to run into the box.

Send in a cross with at least three bars of power (four is preferable, but some wingbacks will overhit the box). The cross needs to be performed precisely when your player making the run inside the box crosses the defensive line (the line created by the opposition defenders).

You can then head it towards the goal with your onrushing player.

There are no specific players that are required to deliver a German cross, and any footballer can perform it. That said, anybody with the whipped pass Playstyle+ will do it more accurately. Another great Playstyle+ is the long ball, which makes any cross far more accurate.

Similarly, footballers with Aerial Playstyle+ in EA FC 24 tend to be better at heading the ball. Those with Power Headers also head the ball with more power, making it harder for goalkeepers to prevent it from going into the goal.