How does persuasion work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Persuasion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a key dialogue mechanic that lets you influence NPCs and steer interactions in your favor. Your ability to persuade them is determined by a combination of your Speech skill, Charisma, and Reputation. Each of these elements plays a role in effectively negotiating, intimidating, or manipulating NPCs during your conversations with them.

In this guide, we explain how persuasion works in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

What is persuasion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and how does it work?

The persuasion system determines your interactions with NPCs (Image via Deep Silver)

When engaging in dialogue, you will be presented with different choices that influence how an NPC responds to you. Your ability to persuade them depends not only on numerical stats but also on the context of the conversation, the NPC's personality, and your appearance. Rather than simply selecting the highest skill-based option, consider factors such as:

The type of NPC you are speaking to.

Your clothing and hygiene.

Your past interactions and reputation within the area.

The specific persuasion method being used.

Some characters may be more susceptible to intimidation, while others may respond better to charm or logic. Understanding who you’re dealing with is essential for making the right choices.

What are the persuasion methods in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

All the persuasion methods (Image via Deep Silver)

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, there are six primary ways to persuade NPCs:

1) Speech

This method relies on verbal eloquence and reasoning. The higher your Speech skill, the more likely you are to talk your way out of situations. Regular conversations with NPCs, particularly merchants, will improve this stat over time.

2) Charisma

Your Charisma is heavily influenced by your appearance, including the quality and cleanliness of your clothing. A well-groomed and well-dressed character is more likely to be persuasive, particularly when dealing with nobles or townspeople.

3) Might

Physical strength can play a role in persuasion, especially in situations where an NPC might be intimidated by your combat prowess. A strong and imposing presence can make them more inclined to comply with your demands.

4) Coercion

This persuasion method involves manipulating the truth to your advantage. Skilled liars can deceive NPCs into believing fabricated stories or false promises to get what they want.

5) Domination

Leveraging your power and reputation, you can exert authority over NPCs, making them respect or fear you. This approach is particularly effective against those who recognize your status and influence.

6) Dread

Fear can be a powerful tool. Threatening an NPC can compel them to comply with your wishes, though excessive intimidation may have consequences for your reputation.

Not all six methods are applicable in every conversation. In most cases, you will be presented with one or two options, so select the best approach based on the situation.

How to boost your persuasion effectiveness in

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Improve your stats to get better persuasion (Image via Deep Silver)

To improve your success rate in persuasion, focus on three main areas:

1) Enhancing Speech Skills

Engage in frequent conversations with NPCs.

Successfully persuade others to gain experience.

Utilize perks such as:

Silver Tongue : Provides a +4 Speech bonus when haggling.

: Provides a +4 Speech bonus when haggling. Jack of All Trades: Grants a +2 boost to skill checks and doubles experience gained.

2) Increasing Charisma

Wear high-quality, well-maintained clothing.

Visit a tailor for repairs and a bathhouse for grooming.

Use perfumes crafted through alchemy to enhance your appeal.

Utilize perks such as:

Flower Power : Grants +2 Charisma when carrying more than 30 fresh or dried herbs.

: Grants +2 Charisma when carrying more than 30 fresh or dried herbs. Fundamentals of Law: Increases Speech and Charisma when dealing with guards and reduces fines.

3) Improving Reputation

Build positive relationships with NPCs through fair trade and helpful actions.

Avoid crimes such as theft and assault, as these lower your standing.

Accept lower prices when selling items to merchants to gain their favor.

If your reputation suffers, you can:

Surrender to guards to reset it.

Serve jail time to restore the trust of the townsfolk.

Progress in the main quest to naturally increase standing.

Money can also play a role — bribery may help in some cases, though over-reliance on it could harm your reputation. Additionally, certain skills like Horsemanship might be useful in specific circumstances.

Advanced persuasion tips

Sell items one at a time to build a reputation with specific merchants.

to build a reputation with specific merchants. Engage in debates and negotiations to gain Speech experience.

to gain Speech experience. Keep your attire clean before important conversations.

before important conversations. Avoid criminal activities to maintain a strong reputation.

to maintain a strong reputation. Save before major dialogues to experiment with different approaches.

to experiment with different approaches. Use bribes selectively to avoid negative repercussions.

to avoid negative repercussions. Balance your stats — Speech, Charisma, and Reputation should all be improved for the best results.

Strong persuasion skills can help you avoid conflict, negotiate better deals, and progress through quests smoothly. By mastering persuasion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you can navigate the world more effectively, opening up new paths and opportunities while avoiding unnecessary battles.

