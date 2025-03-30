How to plan events in Inzoi

The developers have offered multiple ways to plan events in Inzoi, allowing you to create memorable moments featuring your Zois. You do so either through the smartphone’s Events app or directly interacting with other Zois.

Whether you're scheduling a simple meetup or orchestrating a big celebration, here’s how to make it happen.

Steps to plan events in Inzoi

Social event - Wedding (Image via Krafton)

Creating a Social event

One of the easiest ways to plan events in Inzoi is through the Events app on your Zoi’s smartphone. Open the phone (shortcut key: P) and select the Events app. Next, choose an available date and time that is feasible for your schedule; after that, click Make Event to begin the planning. You will have to provide important information, including the event type, address, length, and title. Following that, you can invite guests, set a dress code, and choose special activities for the event.

Alternatively, you can arrange events by interacting with other Zois. Through the proper social choice, you can arrange dates, parties, or even weddings. This approach is less flexible, though, as the game automatically determines the event time — dates occur an hour after the interaction, and weddings are arranged for 12 PM the following day.

Types of Social events

Currently, Inzoi allows players to plan three types of social events: Dates, Parties, and Weddings. Parties can be organized at any time, but Dates and Weddings require extra steps. To plan a date, your Zoi must first ask someone out, and to arrange a wedding, a proposal must take place. Once these conditions are met, they can be scheduled through the Events app.

Recommended and prohibited actions

One of the coolest features when planning an event is the ability to control guest behavior. You can set recommended and prohibited actions, influencing what Zois will do during the gathering. Want a chill evening with music and conversation? Allow activities like enjoying music, playing an instrument, or dancing, while prohibiting fighting or rude behavior. If you’re throwing a chaotic party, you might encourage dancing and drinking but ban sleeping and quiet activities.

This system lets you customize the event’s vibe, ensuring your guests act in a way that matches your vision. Whether you’re throwing a wild party, an elegant wedding, or a casual get-together, knowing how to plan events in Inzoi will make all the difference.

