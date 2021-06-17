How to plant a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Much like real life, money plays an important part even in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, unlike real life, money really does grow on trees. The money trees in Animal Crossing simply serve the purpose of growing bags of Bells, the in-game currency.

Planting money trees in Animal Crossing is quite easy

While it might sound like a tiresome job, planting money trees in Animal Crossing is quite simple. Players can simply follow the instructions given below to earn Bells in return.

Planting a money tree in Animal Crossing

Look for a glowing spot on the Animal Crossing island. Players will find at least one such spot every day. That is where the money tree must be planted. Once players have located the spot, dig at it using a shovel. This will yield 1000 Bells. Now, open up the inventory and take out 10,000 Bells as an item. Bury these Bells in the spot just dug up and see a little sprout come up.

That's all players need to do to plant the money tree. After this, players can come back in a few days and shake the tree to get three times the Bells that they deposited.

Relocating a money tree in Animal Crossing

It is possible that players may not like the spot where they have planted their money tree. Luckily, Nintendo has provided the option of relocating the money plant to a different place. After burying the Bells, simply dig up the sapling and replant it wherever it's deemed fit. Doing this does not affect the number of Bells players get from the money tree.

Reaping returns from a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Things to keep in mind

There are a few things that players must keep in mind regarding money trees

A money tree can only grow three bags of Bells once. After that, it turns into a regular tree. Each bag of Bells will contain the exact number of Bells that the player deposits while planting the tree. It is best to have upwards of 10,000 Bells in the inventory before planting a money tree. Glowing spots stay on the island throughout the day, so if players do not have 10,000 Bells in the inventory, they can collect them before planting the money tree.

Planting money trees is undisputedly one of the simplest things to do on an Animal Crossing island, and the returns are quite fruitful too.

