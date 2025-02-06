How to play Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, ideal stats, playstyle, and rotation guide

Mastering a character’s playstyle in Honkai Star Rail allows players to utilize the unit’s abilities efficiently, and Aglaea is no exception. With her release in this turn-based gacha title, Trailblazers can obtain this Remembrance character and start building her before they can play with the character.

We discuss Aglaea’s ideal stats and abilities along with a detailed explanation of how you can master her playstyle in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

What are Aglaea’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Basic ATK

Aglaea unleashes an attack that deals Lightning damage to an enemy.

Enhanced Basic Attack

Aglaea's Basic ATKs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Both Aglaea and Garmentmaker launch an attack together, dealing a decent amount of Lightning damage to adjacent adversaries.

Skill

Aglaea's Skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Aglaea summons her Memosprite, Garmentmaker. If the memosprite is already on the battlefield, it restores a portion of its HP.

Ultimate

Aglaea's Ultimate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When triggered, Aglaea summons Garmentmaker on the battlefield. If it is already present, its HP gets fully replenished. At the same time, Aglaea enters the “Supreme Stance” state that enhances her Basic Attack and allows her to gain a Speed boost from Garmentmaker’s Passive Talent. While Aglaea is in the “Supreme Stance” state, she won’t be able to use her Skill.

Passive Talent

Aglaea's Talent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Garmentmaker’s base SPD scales with Aglaea’s max SPD. When the latter attacks an opponent, she inflicts the “Seamed Stitch” effect/state onto the adversary which exposes them to additional damage after the affected enemy gets hit.

Technique

Aglaea's Technique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

When activated, Aglaea summons Garmentmaker and attacks any opponents in front together. When entering battle by attacking an enemy with this ability, Aglaea deals damage to all enemies, regenerates Energy, and inflicts “Seamed Stitch” on a random adversary.

Garmentmaker Skill

Garmentmaker's Skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Unleashes an attack on adjacent enemies that deals Lightning damage.

Garmentmaker Passive Talent

All Garmentmaker Talents (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When Garmentmaker hits an enemy, this memosprite’s SPD gets boosted.

Garmentmaker Passive Talent 2

After getting summoned, Garmentmaker acts immediately.

Garmentmaker Passive Talent 3

Aglaea receives some Energy when Garmentmaker gets knocked down or disappears from the battlefield.

Ideal stats for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

Here are the ideal stats for Aglaea you should aim for when building the character:

CRIT Rate: 80% - 100%

80% - 100% CRIT DMG: 130% - 180%

130% - 180% ATK: 2,000 - 3,000

2,000 - 3,000 SPD: 134 - 161

How to master Aglaea’s rotation and playstyle in Honkai Star Rail

Aglaea and Garmentmaker (Image via HoYoverse)

By looking at Aglaea’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail, it's a no-brainer that she is a DPS unit. Moreover, she can be used in most Hypercarry teams due to how simple her kit is.

To bring the most out of Aglaea’s damage-dealing potential, master her rotation and playstyle. Here are the steps you should follow when engaging in a fight with this newly released Remembrance character:

When you engage in a fight, summon Aglaea’s memosprite using her skill. After that, use the buffers such as Sunday or Remembrance Trailblazer to buff their outgoing damage.

Use Aglaea’s Ultimate ability when you accumulate enough Energy to allow her to enter the “Supreme Stance” state. Then, use her Enhanced Basic Attack to defeat the opponents.

While fighting, make sure to refresh all buffs on Aglaea so you won’t miss out on extra damage.

Since Aglaea’s attacks can inflict “Seamed Stitch” on opponents while Garmentmaker is on the field, make sure to target those enemies first and eliminate them.

