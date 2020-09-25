How to play Among Us on laptop: Step by step guide 

Among Us is the most creative and fun game to have come out in recent memory. It has captured the imagination of the entire gaming community, and been a goldmine of content for streamers and content creators alike. Players have fallen head over heels for Among Us.

Shortly after the game's release, the devs announced their plans for a sequel that has since been cancelled. Instead, all the content planned for Among Us 2 will now be arriving in the original game.

The game can be played on your PC/Laptop in a couple of different ways. Here, we take a look at how you can download and play Among Us on your Laptop/PC.

How to play Among Us on PC: A step-by-step guide

Method 1: Emulators

Since Among Us is a free game on the Google Play Store for Android devices, it has become the most popular way to play the game. However, since some players would much rather play using a keyboard and a mouse, the game can be played on PC.

In order to play games for Android platforms on PC, players need to download an Emulator. (For example, LDPlayer)

Advertisement

Once players have downloaded the emulator, follow these steps:

Download LDPlayer installer on your PC. Run the installer and complete the setup. Open LDPlayer and search Among Us on the search bar. Install the game from LD Store (Or Google Play). Once installation completes, click the game icon to launch the game. Enjoy playing Among Us on your PC with LDPlayer.

Also Read: How to download and play Among Us using LDPlayer.

Method 2: Downloading the game on Steam

Among Us on Steam

Among Us can also be purchased from Steam for a fairly reasonable price. This game version has been optimized for PC, and hence, the performance will be a tad bit better.

The difference is that downloading the game from Steam requires a purchase. To download the game from Steam, follow these steps: