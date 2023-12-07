How to play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co-op?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora lacks an actual multiplayer PvP component, unlike Ubisoft's previous Avatar game from 2009. However, co-op is still available in this 2023 title if you want someone to join you on your quest to Pandora. The game's co-op mode activates after completing a specific quest, and from then on, you can either invite a friend to join you in your adventures or play solo.

If you want to know how you can play this title with a friend and how much the co-op mode affects your progression, the next section will offer relevant details.

When does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co-op unlock?

Co-op will not be available at the start of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co-op, and you must go through its campaign and complete a quest called The Aranahe Clan to unlock it. This is the sixth major story mission and will take little time to accomplish, as it is part of the prologue and acts as a tutorial for some of this game's mechanics. Keep in mind both you and your friend need to finish this quest to unlock co-op.

The multiplayer mode offers cross-platform playability or crossplay, as confirmed by the game's developer, Massive Entertainment, and publisher, Ubisoft.

How to invite friends in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Depending on who sent the original invitation to join their game, this title's multiplayer feature assigns one player as the host and the other as the guest. A co-op session will commence, considering the host's progression and allowing players to explore the Western Frontier of Pandora.

Pause the game and go to the Systems menu once you've completed The Aranahe Clan quest. Select the Co-op option from the list, and you will be requested to invite a buddy from your Uplay friendlist. Once your friend joins, both of you can start your journey in the vast landscapes of Pandora together.

Any progression made during co-op gameplay sessions will carry over to solo mode. Any gear, resources, and collectibles you find will be saved when you end a session. However, keep in mind that co-op is affected by the host's world. This means if you invite your friend, the lobby will show only your progression on the map.

Similar to the collectibles, any objective or quest accomplished during a co-op session will be listed as finished when you return to single-player mode. This multiplayer mode also lets you play any story mission the host has undertaken, even if you haven't unlocked it yet.

