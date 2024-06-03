How to play Bea in Squad Busters: information, stats, strategies and more

Squad Busters, recently launched by SuperCell, is now amongst the top free mobile strategy games. It involves using characters to form squads and win matches. The characters have different damage abilities and powers and understanding each character, such as Colt, Archer Queen, Bea, and others, is therefore essential for building the best squad.

The game's objective is to create a powerful squad with various characters to fight enemies and collect the most number of gems. The player with the highest number of collected gems or the last squad standing wins the match. To build a squad, players must open in-game chests and choose a character from three options according to their attacking strategy.

In this article, we will understand more about Bea, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

All you need to know about Bea in Squad Busters

Bea is one of the top characters on the tier list that can be unlocked in the Desert World. Similar to her origin in Brawl Stars, Bea is an attacking character, who deals significant damage but does not have a very high level of health, although her evolution abilities increase her health points and make her a good all-rounder.

She is a rare character, which is categorized under the attacker category and can be found in the Desert World of the game. The fusion perk of this attacking character is that it picks up hives to release bees. These bees further attack enemy squads, making Bea and Tanks one of the best squad combinations in-game. The following are the statistics of Bea in the game:

Health - 900

Damage - 200

Fusion Health - 3150

Fusion Damage - 400

Currently, Bea has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities of Bea in Squad Busters:

Baby - Picks up bee hives to get a circle of bees

Classic - The number of bees in the hives increases by 1

Super - Bees last for a longer amount of time

Ultra - Bees circle much faster

Currently, Bea has four skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Beetle, Evil, and Stag Beetle. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, there are eight emotes available for Bea that players can use in-game.

Strategies to use Bea in Squad Busters

Since Bea is an attacker character with one of the highest damage points, she should be used mostly in attacking strategies. She can clear down enemy squads by herself with a tank or defender to eat up damage. She has one of the best squad synergies with Barbarian King and El Primo.

Players should place her in the back of the squad to deal maximum damage and to lose the least health. Using her evolution abilities further allows her to get circling bees, which increases attack damage and speed.

Unlike Colt, Bea can be used as a backup defender sometimes as she has better health in her ultra-evolution stage. She can be used as an additional attacker with Archer Queen, Barbarian, Shelly, and more.

