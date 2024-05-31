Squad Busters is the latest mobile strategy game launched by SuperCell where players must build a strong squad to defeat enemies and collect a maximum number of gems. They are formed using characters, some of which are similar to old SuperCell characters like Barbarian, Archer Queen, Colt, and more.

Before building a strong squad, it is crucial to understand the best synergies in Squad Busters that can help you start with a bang. Each character is categorized by the developers into attackers, defenders, speedsters, all-rounders, tanks, and more.

So, a "good" squad must maintain a balance of all these parameters. In this article, we will explore the five best squad combinations for Squad Busters.

Note: This article is based on author's opinion

5 best squad combinations for Squad Busters

5) Barbarian + Barbarian King squad

This is one of the easiest squad combinations to build in Squad Busters. Players can choose any character along with these melee troops. Barbarian is an all-rounder character and is therefore able to defend as well as attack.

Barbarian King is a defender with very high health and can enrage the Barbarians around him. Players may add Colt, El Primo, Greg, or Hog Rider to the squad, keeping these two characters at its core. Medic or Battle Healer can also be added to provide continuous healing.

4) Low Health Attackers squad

Colt in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Low Health Attackers squad, as the name suggests, is a team where the focus is rather on attack than defense. All the characters in this squad deal very high damage, which makes it one of the most powerful compositions.

Players should use Archer Queen, Colt, Bo, Barbarian, and Nita in this squad. Using a Medic or Battle Healer is not suggested as it does not have the health to sustain enemy attacks. Most of the characters are ranged which further helps in attacking.

3) Witch Nita number squad

Nita in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

This team composition focuses on releasing the maximum number of characters in the game, making it difficult for the enemy to defend. Witch Nita's squad also includes Barbarian and Barbarian King, which can be used as tanks while defending.

Additionally, their evolutions can be used while attacking. Players can also add Mortis to increase the number of summons in the game.

2) Marvis Greg Trader loot squad

Greg in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

This squad combination focuses on the other mechanic of the game, which states that players can also win by collecting the maximum number of gems. Marvis is an amazing loot collector who also provides additional coins. Greg, too, cut trees in the game for additional loot.

Trader forms a great synergy with both of them as he gives extra gems for every set of coins collected. This squad does not focus on fighting, and therefore Chicken and Max should be used to increase the squad speed. This way, players can ignore combat and loot the maximum number of gems.

1) Royal Couple

This squad, as its name suggests, focuses on the royal couple of Squad Busters who are also at the top of the character tier list, Archer Queen and Barbarian King. Barbarian King acts as an all-rounder with a good amount of health and some damage points, but his evolution aids in raging up the Barbarians around him.

So, players should use Barbarian and Barbarian King along with Archer Queen, who lacks health but is an amazing attacker. Her ranged attack ability allows her to take enemy squads from quite far away. Players can use Medic or Battle Healer to regularly heal Barbarian King allowing him to withstand more damage.

