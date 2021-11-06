How to play the Blitz Combat Pacing in Vanguard multiplayer

Combat Pacing is one of the new multiplayer features in Call of Duty: Vanguard this year, and Blitz is just one of the settings players can choose from. While the idea of Combat Pacing is simple in practice, the feature is sure to shake up the Call of Duty formula.

Multiplayer in Call of Duty has always used the standard 6v6 model when players look for a match. Other than special groundwar playlists, there was never a reason to expect more than the standard team numbers. Combat Pacing and options such as Blitz change that dynamic, and maps can now be controlled or chaotic, based on playlist preference.

Choosing Blitz as a preference in the Call of Duty: Vanguard playlists

In order to change the set Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard, players will need to head into the multiplayer menu rather than settings. Changing the desired Combat Pacing is part of the playlist preferences in the game.

Playlist preferences were added to Modern Warfare 2019, which allowed players to select the game modes they wanted to queue into. The same system is still in place in Vanguard, and the playlist filter option can be found next to the quick play option. This can be seen at the top of the screen in the multiplayer menu as players load in.

The box which says "Filter" will bring players to an additional menu that lets them choose their desired game modes, combat pacing, and whether they want core or hardcore. While modes are selected using the d-pad, and core is selected with the bumpers, Combat Pacing has its own button.

Players can press "X" on Xbox or square on PlayStation to change the Combat Pacing. Once it's selected, the playlists will match the color of the pacing indicating the choice.

Combat Pacing selections in Call of Duty: Vanguard

There are three Combat Pacing selections in Call of Duty: Vanguard, not counting the "All" option that mixes them together.

Tactical pacing is the standard 6v6 matches that all players know. But not every map will have equal numbers. Some maps will have Tactical pacing with a 6v6, while other maps will have Tactical pacing that is 8v8, and this applies to all pacing options.

The other two are Assault pacing and Blitz pacing. Blitz is the most chaotic and can have over 20 players per team facing off on a map. Regardless of the Combat Pacing preference, the choice is easy to make in the playlist filter.

