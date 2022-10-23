How to play co-op with friends in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights follows the story after the fall of the Dark Knight, which subsequently drags Gotham City into chaos as criminals spread out to take advantage of his absence. A sinister group emerges from the shadows, unraveling an ancient society as old as Gotham.

It is up to the Bat crew to brave through the city and challenge its villains and live. All-in-all, this is a brand new action-adventure game from WB Games Montréal on PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5.

Unlike previous titles, Gotham Knights features a two-player co-op mode. Players can choose up to two of their favorite heroes to fight crime together on the streets. The goal is to turn the tide against the ever-rising criminal activity that is a constant in the city. Shortly after, WB Games promised to add a 4-person co-op mode to the game, making things even more exciting.

Co-op mode in Gotham Knights has the option to let you freely switch from multiplayer to solo play and vice-versa at any time. The co-op is balanced somewhat around the players. If there is a level disparity between the two players, the higher-level player will be tuned down to the lower-level player’s stats.

Consequently, enemies in the city also scale at the player level and are tougher to defeat in the co-op mode. Players can revive each other, deal combos, and execute special moves together in this mode.

Take down thugs in Gotham Knights with a friend

Multiplayers are unlocked relatively early in the game, as soon as you clear chapter 1.2, The Langstorm Drive, under Case 01: Batman's Last Case. The whole game can be cleared in co-op mode. Adjust the online privacy settings to enable multiplayer play in-game, accessible by pressing C on the PC or left on the D-Pad.

Adjusting privacy settings in the menu (In-game screenshot)

After completing chapter 1.2 and triggering the cutscene with Alfred after completing all of the assigned tasks, find the newspaper on the right side of the Batcomputer.

Interact with it to trigger an in-game cutscene with Alfred.

Shortly afterward, an in-game prompt will notify you of multiplayer being available.

The next step requires you to go and select the Multiplayer option under the game's pause menu.

You can either enter the game world of a random player or invite your friends for a co-op session.

Nightwing and Red Hood in action (Image via WB Games Montréal)

To enter the world of a random player, select Multiplayer from the game menu and then Quick Match. Wait until you’re matched with a player and are ready to play.

Multiplayer is available under the social header in the main menu as well (Image via WB Games Montréal)

To invite friends into a co-op, select the Social option under the pause menu and go to the Friends tab. From there, select and confirm a friend with whom you would like to invite over for a co-op session with Gotham Knights.

Poll : 0 votes