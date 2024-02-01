How to play co-op in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Co-op in Granblue Fantasy Relink is engaging and rewarding, offering all participants a chance to obtain lucrative loot. Although it is optional, co-op multiplayer can be ultimately beneficial as it allows for easier carries and the avoidance of the general clunkiness associated with AI-controlled teammates. This is not to say that AI-controlled teammates in Granblue Fantasy Relink are entirely useless. For the most part, they are quite competent and are capable of fulfilling their roles and getting the job done.

Regardless, the steps on how to join or host a co-op session in Granblue Fantasy Relink can be found below.

How to set up co-op in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Using the quest counter for co-op in Granblue Fantasy Relink (Image via Cygames)

To join or host a co-op session in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will first need to progress through a small portion of the campaign. Once you gain access to the Folca, interact with the Quest Counter (Y/Triangle on console controllers and F on keyboard) to bring up the Quests menu. Here, you will be presented two choices.

Hosting a co-op session in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Changing co-op parameters (Image via Cygames)

To host a co-op session, refer to the steps below:

Click on the “Create an Online Session” button.

Change parameters as necessary and hit the OK button to save your online preferences.

Once online, you can either choose to play with randoms or call forth a total of three players to your session via your Friend List.

Click on the “Undertake Quest” button and select the quest you wish to play.

Finally, hit either the Open or Closed options to begin your quest. The Open option leaves your party visible to all players, ensuring that anyone can join in. In contrast, the Closed session allows for more precise, private matchmaking.

Depart for the quest when necessary and proceed through your objectives.

Joining a co-op session in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Co-op in Granblue Fantasy Relink (Image via Cygames)

Alternatively, you can also join a pre-existing session by following the steps below:

Head to the Quest Counter and interact with it.

Select the “Search for Online Sessions” tab to proceed.

You will be presented with three options. Choose between either “Search by Criteria,” “Search Friends List,” or “Enter Session ID” to fine-tune your results, join a friend’s active co-op session, or join a privately hosted session, respectively.

Once you successfully enter the co-op session, proceed with your objectives as usual and depart when finished.

Keep in mind that co-op in Granblue Fantasy Relink can be quite a challenge if you are below the recommended PWR level. As such, make sure to level up your character Mastery Skill Points, forge new Weapons, and equip appropriate Sigils ahead of the battle.

