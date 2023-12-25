How to play co-op mode in eFootball 2024?

eFootball 2024 is the rebranded version of the well-known football simulator, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). The developer, Konami, promised a new co-op mode allowing players to play matches with friends. The 3.2.0 update brought the co-op game mode to the title, and players have been gearing up to test their partnerships against real-time and AI opponents.

However, the matchmaking process in this mode is complicated, and the eFootball community has raised queries regarding the steps to enter the game mode. In light of this issue, this article will discuss the steps to play with your friends in eFootball 2024.

Steps to play eFootball 2024 co-op mode

Co-op game mode is a popular feature in the eFootball franchise, where players can play matches with friends against real-time opponents. The co-op matches are divided into 2v2 and 3v3 modes. You can also play against your friends in 1v1 mode.

Co-op with friends and AI

Here are the steps to follow for matchmaking:

Log in to the game.

Click on the Match option.

In the Match mode, press on the Friends Match option. Two co-op options will appear after that.

You can play with two options: creating a co-op mode match room or joining an existing room.

Now, share the room code with your friends. Once the room code is entered, the players will enter the room.

Form a group of two or three. AI will occupy the remaining slots on the opponent's side.

Co-op with real-time players

Here are the steps to follow to play PvP matches in co-op events:

Log in to the game.

Press on the Match option.

Look for the Event PvP button and click on it.

If there’s any co-op event available, it will show on the same menu.

You can play with two options: making a new co-op match room or joining an existing one.

A maximum of three players are allowed in a co-op team. Click on Play, and you will match with the other players playing the same event.

Tips to remember while playing the co-op mode in eFootball 2024

Here are some tips to remember while playing a match in the football simulator:

The title doesn’t have the double-press feature, so you and your teammates cannot counter-press the opponent player together.

The player cursor is changed manually, which means you need to switch your players in the match manually.

The most popular defensive tactic in co-op mode is man-marking or intercepting the passing areas. One player must try to tackle the challenger while the teammate must man-mark the closest opponent players.

That concludes our foray into the steps to play co-op game mode in the title. Check out the best formations in eFootball 2024 to stay ahead of your opponents.