How to play co-op in Wo Long

Wo Long is the latest title from Team Ninja, and the developers have offered players the chance to play co-op. This will significantly excite many players who might find completing all the tasks arduous if they do it alone. Alternatively, they might want to play with friends and enjoy their adventures together.

Thanks to the co-op feature, Wo Long can be played together between different players. However, the feature isn't turned on by default, so players must unlock it first. As long as it's locked, the only available option for players is to play alone.

The pretext of the latest release is extremely interesting, and Team Ninja has managed to keep up with their reputation. The developers already have some outstanding games like Ninja Gaiden and Nion, so expectations have been high. Thanks to the additional multiplayer features, players can enjoy the game together.

Wo Long's co-op system is easy to enable, which is an added benefit

Many games come with co-op functionality, but they can be complex. That's not the case with Wo Long as long as players have unlocked it. Assuming you have done the same, follow the next steps to play with other players.

You can host a session by selecting the Recruit option in the Online Lobby menu.

You'll have to rest at a Battle Flag before going through the Recruit option.

Select the number of allies you want.

Send Recruit to allow others to join the lobby.

It's worth noting that you will need Tiger Seals for every ally you try to recruit.

Wo Long provides you with a Tiger Seal when you unlock co-op, which you can earn during your journey.

You can also join the joining request by other players from the same Recruit menu.

So far, the system hasn't changed from what was there during the beta, so those already familiar with the system shouldn't have any issues.

How to unlock co-op in Wo Long?

You'll be forced to play solo when you start your journey in Wo Long. While the chance to play together is always there, you'll need to complete the prologue. It takes place in the Village of Calamity.

You'll need to defeat Zhang Liang, the boss of this battlefield. This will take you to the next battlefield, where you can raise the battle flag and perform the aforementioned steps.

How to play with friends?

The steps mentioned above are suitable if you want to play with strangers. When playing specifically with your friends, the procedure is a bit different.

Select the co-op option from the Online Lobby menu.

Create a private session across any battlegrounds of your choice.

You can invite up to two friends to join you.

To ensure privacy, you can also create a password for your room.

Wo Long's multiplayer even comes with crossplay, which allows players to play together irrespective of the platforms. However, there are restrictions over the generation of the platform, so older-gen console users won't be able to play with the current ones.

Players on Xbox and PlayStation consoles will also require Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus services to access the co-op.

