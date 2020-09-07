How to play COD Mobile on laptop: Step-by-step guide and emulator tips

COD Mobile was released back in October 2019 and has grown to become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform.

The game is available for Android and iOS devices but there are some players who even wish to play the game on a laptop.

In this article, we will discuss how you can play COD Mobile on your laptop.

A step-by-step guide on how to play COD Mobile on your laptop

BlueStacks is a feature-rich emulator which is used by millions of players around the world. Here are some of its key features:

Preset game controls.

Real-time translation.

High FPS for smoother gameplay.

High-definition graphics.

Shooting mode which enhances the gaming experience while playing using mouse and keyboard.

Follow the steps given below to play COD Mobile on your laptop:

Step 1: Download BlueStacks from the official website. You can also click here to visit the website. After the download is complete, install the emulator.

Step 2: Open the emulator and launch Google Play Store.

Step 3: Search COD Mobile using the search bar. Click on the install button.

Step 4: Wait for the download and installation to complete. After it is complete, you can enjoy playing COD Mobile on your laptop.

There are several other emulators in the market that players can use. They would have to follow the same steps for any other emulator that has Google Play Store.

Emulator Tips

If you are facing lag while playing the game, you can consider reducing the in-game graphics. If your processor supports virtualisation, then enabling it would certainly enhance the game's performance.

Lowering the resolution can also help to reduce the lag. Meanwhile, setting the power plan to 'High Performance' will speed up BlueStacks.

