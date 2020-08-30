How to play COD Mobile on PC using GameLoop?

COD Mobile was released in October 2019, and in a short period, has witnessed a sharp rise in popularity courtesy its unique features and modes. The latter is primarily divided into two sections: Battle Royale and Multiplayer. The multiplayer mode has match types like Frontline, Team Death Match, Domination, and more.

The developers usually introduce a new map and weapon with each update. This makes the game even more inclusive for its growing audience. And such is the popularity of COD Mobile that some players even desire to play it on their PCs.

In this article, we provide a guide to play this title on a system using an emulator.

What is GameLoop?

GameLoop (Image Credits: gameloop.fun)

GameLoop is the rebranded version of Tencent Gaming Buddy, and is preferred by users worldwide. This emulator is developed by Tencent Games, and provides the following features that make games even more engaging and immersive:

Fast and accurate controller with mouse and keyboard

Ultimate graphic and vision, exclusive support of 2K resolution

Lower equipment requirement, min 2 GB RAM

How to download COD Mobile on GameLoop

You can follow the steps below to download this renowned game on your desktop:

Step 1: First, download the GameLoop emulator from its official website and install it. Click here to visit the website.

Step 2: After the installation concludes, open the emulator. Go to the 'Games Center' section and click on COD Mobile.

Select COD Mobile from the 'Game Center' (Image Credits: Gameloop)

Step 3: The games page will open up in the emulator. Press on the download button.

Press on the download button (Image Credits: Gameloop)

After the installation and download concludes, you can open the game and enjoy it on the PC.

