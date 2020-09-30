COD Mobile is an incredibly popular game, and it's a great way to get some COD action in when there's no consoles or a PC available to play with. Even on it's own, COD Mobile is a lot of fun, and plenty of players use that version exclusively.

If a COD player isn't on the go and they want to slow down and up their game on COD Mobile, one way to do that is to make use of a controller. With the right options, that can be done through bluetooth or a wired option.

How to play COD Mobile with a wired controller

(Image Credit: Activision)

The COD Mobile beta gave the first preview of what the game would be like with a controller setting. Players enjoyed it, but the developers removed the provision. Due to the popularity of the feature, controller options were added back through an early 2020 update.

There are 2 official options for controllers to be used on COD Mobile, and those are the Dualshock 4 PlayStation controller and the Xbox One controllers. The default options for these are to utilize bluetooth on mobile devices and connect the controllers through that. But as always, wireless connection isn't necessarily as fast or reliable as a good wired connection.

Both the PlayStation and the Xbox controllers have micro USB connection ports in order to connect them to their respective consoles. However, those controllers connect to their consoles through a typical USB port. Of course, that isn't going to work with a mobile device. Luckily, the answer is relatively simple.

Anyone who wants to utilize a wireless controller just needs to get their hands on adapter for their phones, whether it is an Android or Apple device. The adapter will convert the connection from a typical USB to one like a USB-C that is usable on a mobile device.

There are a couple of things to note about wired controllers on COD Mobile. As of now, only some phones will support a direct wired connection. Therefore, this method is not guaranteed according to the Activision Blog. It will work for some and not for others, and details on what devices those are is still a hot question.

The other thing to note is that using a controller will place players with other players that are utilizing a controller as well. Keep that in mind before entering a match and wondering how players have suddenly started moving so much faster than usual.