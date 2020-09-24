Why COD Mobile coming to consoles would be a great move by Activision 

As of June 2020, COD Mobile surpassed 250 million downloads globally. There is no doubt that is one of the most successful mobile games in modern history. With games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite's mobile version emerging as powerhouses, it is no wonder that Activision made COD Mobile. It was a smart move.

Another smart move would be to bring COD Mobile to console devices. Yes, the consoles already have the main COD releases, but COD Mobile has its own player base outside of the typical COD franchise. Activision loves money, that is a well-known fact. COD Mobile on console devices would be a interesting to say the least.

COD Mobile on console

(Image Credit: Activision)

The number one thing that stands out about COD on consoles is the lack of support for Nintendo devices. The Nintendo Switch has not seen a COD release. COD Mobile would be the perfect opportunity to change that. It could integrate the touch screen features, just as it does on mobile devices.

With regard to other console systems, COD Mobile already supports Xbox One and PS4 controller use. That means there would be very little in terms of adaptability needed if porting COD Mobile to the Xbox or PlayStation. Naturally, it wouldn't be COD Mobile if it moves from mobile devices, so perhaps the Nintendo Switch is the play here.

How COD Mobile on consoles would benefit Activision

(Image Credit: Activision)

COD Mobile is free-to-play. COD: Warzone is currently the only free-to-play console version of Call of Duty. Bringing COD Mobile to consoles, or even just the Nintendo Switch, would give more players the chance to play one of their favourite games. Millions of more downloads would occur if another medium was able to play COD Mobile.

The goal of a publisher is to make the most money out of their games. They say it is to provide the best experience they can to the players, and while that may be true, the main focus is undoubtedly collecting payouts from those players. The micro-transactions in COD have proven to be a success. Another group of COD Mobile players, on any form of console, would fill their pockets immensely.