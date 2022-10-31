How to play on custom courses in PGA Tour 2K23

There are plenty of options for players with the PGA Tour 2K23 when it comes to selecting a course within the game. Not only does this include officially licensed courses, but players can also create or play on custom courses made by the community.

2K Sports has provided nearly 20 options for officially licensed courses in this year's release. While favorites from the previous entry have been retained, there are three new additions. These courses are made to replicate the design of their accurate world versions.

However, users can also play on custom courses designed according to their personal preferences. It has been a while since the release of the PGA Tour 2K23 title, and the community has already come up with some innovative creations. Here is how players can access these courses in the game to spice up their playing experience.

PGA Tour 2K23's course designer allows players to showcase their creativity with designs and set up custom challenges

Before enjoying the custom courses in the PGA Tour 2K23, players must know how to access them in-game. Selecting them is somewhat different from going in with the licensed courses.

To pick a custom course, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the casual section from the main menu.

The custom courses are visible in this section, and players can pick one they like.

There are also additional filters that allow players to find something specific.

Aside from the available ones, players can use the trending and suggested filters to find some popular ones.

Once a suitable course is found, PGA Tour 2K23 players will then need to take the following steps to enjoy the particular course:

With the selected course, you can directly jump into a gaming session.

You can set the rules of the course.

Features like basic format, number of holes, and more can be customized on these courses.

Players should remember that these courses are vastly different from the official ones available in the game. For one, players can make these courses tricky and challenging by bringing in bizarre elements while constructing the courses. While they might not be realistic, to begin with, custom courses on the PGA Tour 2K23 offer a different form of entertainment.

One significant difference between these courses and the official ones is the availability of different game modes. These courses can only be used in local sessions and can't be used online. Moreover, they're also only restricted to casual play and are not included in the MyCareer mode.

Overall, custom courses are an exciting part of the game and offer a lot more gameplay to players. As entertaining as it is, custom courses also have minimal scope and can't be used in multiplayer/outside casual play. This truly robs some of the shine these creative courses provide in the game.

2K Sports has already promised that more official courses will be released as post-launch content. It will be interesting to see when the first additions are made to the game, which was released on October 14. As for the custom courses, PGA Tour 2K23 players will hope that their accessibility will increase in the upcoming days.

