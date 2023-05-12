How to play Diablo 4 server slam beta

Whether you already own a copy of the game or not, the Diablo 4 server slam beta will be an interesting experience. Unlike the previous closed beta sessions, the upcoming one is open to the general public. While a player had to own the game to access the earlier betas, that's not the case with the server slam. Moreover, the upcoming test comes right before the full launch, and much of its content will be close to the full release.

Since the Diablo 4 server slam beta differs from the earlier tests, you might be unaware of its mechanism. Not to worry, taking part and enjoying the content is quite simple. Just enact the steps mentioned in the following section, and you’ll be able to enjoy the next Diablo experience at no additional cost.

The Diablo 4 server slam beta is perfect to test the game

Since you won’t need a prior purchase to participate in the Diablo 4 server slam beta, it’s the best way to check out the game.

Playing the Diablo 4 server slam beta is quite simple.

Go to the official Battle.net website, where you’ll have to download and install the game.

First, you’ll have to install the launcher (depending on the platform of your choice).

Run the launcher.

Go to the “games” section and choose “all games.”

Select Diablo 4 and open the menu.

Go to “Game Version” and select “Diablo 4 – Server Slam.”

This will confirm your participation in the limited beta and start the download.

Once your download and installation are complete, you can start your journey in the hellish lands. The beta continues until May 14 and 15 (depending on your location), and you can play as much as you want.

Blizzard has ensured that no fans will have to feel left out because of their platform. The upcoming beta is on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XlS, and PC. Based on your platform, the download size will also differ slightly.

Do note that if you have played any previous tests, the Diablo 4 server slam beta will be a smaller download. It will just add an update since the core game files are already present on your system. This is the last bit of beta action before the eagerly anticipated title releases worldwide on June 6.

