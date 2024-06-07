How to play Dynamike in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies and more

Dynamike in Squad Busters is one of the game's top characters that can be unlocked in the Green World. Similar to his origin in Brawl Stars, Dynamike is an attacking character who deals a lot of damage but does not have much health. His evolution abilities allow him to throw big explosives capable of dealing additional damage. He is, therefore, an important squad character to fulfill game objectives.

Players must create a powerful squad of various characters to fight enemies and collect the most number of gems. The one with the most gems in the end or the last squad standing wins the match.

To build a squad in Squad Busters, players must open in-game chests and choose a character from three options according to their attacking strategy. In this article, we will understand more about Dynamike, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

All you need to know about Dynamike in Squad Busters

Dynamike and other characters in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Dynamike is a rare character categorized as an attacker and found in the Green World. The fusion perk of this attacking character is that it throws big explosives on enemy squads, dealing additional damage. This makes Dynamike and tanks one of the best squad combinations in the game.

Currently, Dynamike has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities of Dynamike in Squad Busters:

Baby : Throws hit explosives on enemy squads and monsters

: Throws hit explosives on enemy squads and monsters Classic : Throws two sticks of bug explosives

: Throws two sticks of bug explosives Super : Dynamite blast range and damage increases

: Dynamite blast range and damage increases Ultra: Throws ultimate dynamite which is a powerful version of basic dynamite

Each evolution further increases Dynamike's health and damage, making it difficult for enemies to tackle him. The following are the statistics of Dynamike in Squad Busters:

Health : 1000

: 1000 Damage : 90

: 90 Fusion Health: 3500

3500 Fusion Damage: 180

Currently, Dynamike has five skins: Default, Fireworks, Fungus, Goblin, and Hipster. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution, with Dynamike having eight in total.

Strategies to use Dynamike

Dynamike evolution in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Since Dynamike is an attacker character with one of the highest damage points, He should be used mostly in attacking strategies. He can clear down enemy squads by himself if with a tank or defender to eat up damage. He has one of the best squad synergies with Barbarian King and Barbarian.

Players should place him in the back of the squad to deal maximum damage and lose the least health. Using his evolution abilities further allows him to throw ranged firesticks to clear enemy squads.

Unlike Colt, Dynamike can be used as a backup defender sometimes as he has better health once in his ultra evolution stage. He gets a health of 3500 and can be used as an all-rounder with Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Greg, and more.