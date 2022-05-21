How to play Fall Guys on Mac

Fall Guys has been nothing but good fun. The game is full of minigames that players can partake in against a backdrop of colorful maps and goofy skins. Part of its popularity stems from the fact that it is available on just about every platform, including the Nintendo Switch.

However, it is missing from the MacOS. Despite the game being unplayable due to a lack of compatibility, there are several avenues that help circumvent this issue.

There are three main ways to play Fall Guys on Mac:

Streaming

Parallels

Boot Camp Assistant

Here is a step-by-step guide for each method.

Three ways to play Fall Guys on Mac

Use a cloud gaming service

The greatest benefit of playing Fall Guys via cloud gaming is skipping the purchase of a PC rig that can run it. As long as you have a decent internet service, you can play the game by following the steps listed below:

Step 1 : Choose a cloud gaming service that best fits your budget. Two examples that support streaming the game are Boosteroid and Shadow.

: Choose a cloud gaming service that best fits your budget. Two examples that support streaming the game are Boosteroid and Shadow. Step 2 : Register an account and subscribe.

: Register an account and subscribe. Step 3: Purchase Fall Guys and add it to your streaming library in order to play.

The obvious downside is the additional cost, usually per month. Depending on which service you choose, there are extra benefits, such as free games. However, using a cloud gaming service means it is compatible with Macs that use the M1 and Intel CPUs.

Install and play the game with Parallels

Parallels is virtual machine software similar to BootCamp; however, it has a few advantages over the latter. Parallels can run MacOS and Windows at the same time without shutting down or booting. You can switch between the two without any hiccups.

Here is how to run Fall Guys on Parallels:

Step 1 : Subscribe to Parallels Virtual Machine. It requires purchasing a license.

: Subscribe to Parallels Virtual Machine. It requires purchasing a license. Step 2 : Download and install the Parallels program.

: Download and install the Parallels program. Step 3 : Obtain a copy of Windows 10 or Windows 11. If your Mac uses an Intel CPU, download Windows 10; if it has an M1 CPU, then download Windows 11.

: Obtain a copy of Windows 10 or Windows 11. If your Mac uses an Intel CPU, download Windows 10; if it has an M1 CPU, then download Windows 11. Step 4 : Through the Parallels program, use the file to create a Windows VM (virtual machine).

: Through the Parallels program, use the file to create a Windows VM (virtual machine). Step 5: Purchase Steam Guys via Steam within the newly created Windows VM.

The downside to this method is the cost, but compared to BootCamp, it is a smoother process.

Install BootCamp and run a virtual machine

The most tedious option for playing Fall Guys on Mac is via BootCamp. It is identical to Parallels wherein it has you creating a virtual machine, but does not cost a dime. However, the only potential problem is the necessity of an Intel-based chip.

Step 1 : Obtain a copy of the Windows 10 ISO file. It can be downloaded straight from Microsoft’s official site. Pick the 64-bit version.

: Obtain a copy of the Windows 10 ISO file. It can be downloaded straight from Microsoft’s official site. Pick the 64-bit version. Step 2 : Run Boot Camp Assistant. It is preinstalled on your Mac.

: Run Boot Camp Assistant. It is preinstalled on your Mac. Step 3 : Within Boot Camp Assistant, select the Windows 10 ISO file.

: Within Boot Camp Assistant, select the Windows 10 ISO file. Step 4 : Allocate how much storage you would like the Windows virtual Machine to have. At least 20GB is needed, but the minimum BootCamp will allow is 42GB. It will reboot when it’s finished.

: Allocate how much storage you would like the Windows virtual Machine to have. At least 20GB is needed, but the minimum BootCamp will allow is 42GB. It will reboot when it’s finished. Step 5: Follow Windows setup. When finished, install Steam using your newly created Windows VM.

From here on out, it’s just a matter of purchasing Fall Guys and installing it. Out of the three options, BootCamp is by far the best, primarily because it's free.

Fall Guys will be available for download on Epic Games Store on June 21, 2022.

