How to fix the 'exit game' freeze error in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a game that can certainly be fun for players. But sometimes, like many games, there can be an error that can cause it to work unexpectedly. Recently, players have been encountering a glitch that causes the game to freeze unexpectedly when they attempt to exit the game.

Of course, this is not the desired outcome and can be a source of frustration for some players of Fall Guys.

Fall Guys has had some issues since the time it was released, with the opening day having so many players that it overloaded the servers, forcing them to shut down. Of course, since then, the system has improved, but like any other game, there can be occasional errors.

Luckily, there are a few ways players can fix the error so that they don't experience it again.

How players can fix the 'exit game' freezing error in Fall Guys

While some players may experience an exit game freezing error, it is not happening to every player. Therefore, there could be a few different reasons for it. It could, of course, be an issue on the player's computer, an issue with the files themselves, or even an issue on the Steam side. Here are a few different fixes that players can employ to see if it fixes the issue in question.

1) Verify the integrity of the game files

Another potential issue players may be facing is that they have a corrupted version of the file or multiple files in the game. This can be checked by verifying the integrity of the files. To do this, players can right-click on Fall Guys in the Steam Library and then hit properties. Players should select the option to "Verify Integrity," and the computer will perform a check from there.

2) Uninstall the game and then reinstall it

Sometimes, removing the game from the computer via uninstalling and then reinstalling can fix any errors in the files that have been downloaded. This should be done as a last resort as it is the most time-consuming, but players can try this if they have exhausted all other options. If this doesn't work, players should then reach out to the support team for additional steps.

3) Players should always restart their computer after performing these actions

Once players perform any of these actions, they should attempt to restart their computers. This can sometimes solve the problem independently and should never be ruled out as a potential fix for any errors. However, any time files are changed on a computer. It is always good practice for players to restart the game to ensure everything operates in peak conditions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen