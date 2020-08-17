Fall Guys connection error on PC secures a free costume for players

Fall Guys has become one of the critically acclaimed games of the year 2020. The game's success was even surprising for its developers. Fall Guys is an online service game, rendering it unplayable if you don't have a constant internet connection.

Fall Guys launched with distinct PS4 and PC servers which could hold only a limited number of players. But things didn't go as planned. It had more than 1.5 million players at launch which overloaded the game servers. As a result, the servers were strained and players started facing connection errors.

Fall Guys Connection Error PC

Fall Guys connection error on PC (Image Credit: Spiel Times, Mediatonic)

The connection error on fall guys is nothing but a message prompt used when the game servers are either offline or facing other issues. The developers were overwhelmed with the positive response on Fall Guys from the gaming community and are working on increasing the server capacity.

By doing this they can enable more players to play Fall Guys without having to worry about the aforementioned problems. Furthermore, it will help distribute server load equally, allowing for lower latencies. The best thing about the connection error and some other errors like the matchmaking error is that the developers are rewarding players for their patience.

While we were fighting to keep the servers up and running last week, we promised we'd figure out a way to compensate the community for being so awesome and bearing with us!



We're pleased to announce we're gifting you all this Legendary Prickles costume and 5,000 kudos! pic.twitter.com/vsyXEqS1Tg — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 13, 2020

How to check Fall Guys PC or PS4 servers status

Advertisement

Fall Guys doesn't have a live server status page like EA and Bethesda . In order to check the server status for the game, you have to check their social media handles. We highly recommend you to check the below-mentioned twitter handles:

Fall Guys official twitter handle.

Fall Guys Server Owl twitter handle. (This official twitter handle deals with server related issues)

Also, read these other Fall Guys guides: