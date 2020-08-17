Create
Fall Guys connection error on PC secures a free costume for players

Players were plagued with a connection error message on PC (Image Credit: Mediatonic)
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 17 Aug 2020, 01:47 IST
Feature
Fall Guys has become one of the critically acclaimed games of the year 2020. The game's success was even surprising for its developers. Fall Guys is an online service game, rendering it unplayable if you don't have a constant internet connection.

Fall Guys launched with distinct PS4 and PC servers which could hold only a limited number of players. But things didn't go as planned. It had more than 1.5 million players at launch which overloaded the game servers. As a result, the servers were strained and players started facing connection errors.

Fall Guys Connection Error PC

Fall Guys connection error on PC (Image Credit: Spiel Times, Mediatonic)
The connection error on fall guys is nothing but a message prompt used when the game servers are either offline or facing other issues. The developers were overwhelmed with the positive response on Fall Guys from the gaming community and are working on increasing the server capacity.

By doing this they can enable more players to play Fall Guys without having to worry about the aforementioned problems. Furthermore, it will help distribute server load equally, allowing for lower latencies. The best thing about the connection error and some other errors like the matchmaking error is that the developers are rewarding players for their patience.

How to check Fall Guys PC or PS4 servers status

Fall Guys doesn't have a live server status page like EA and Bethesda . In order to check the server status for the game, you have to check their social media handles. We highly recommend you to check the below-mentioned twitter handles:

Also, read these other Fall Guys guides:

Published 17 Aug 2020, 01:47 IST
