How to play FC 24 early by switching to New Zealand region

FC 24's early access will go live on September 22, followed by a larger launch on September 29. Even those who attempt to participate via the 10-hour trial on EA Play will be able to try out all the modes. Thankfully, there's a great way for players to play the game earlier than the scheduled launch by making a slight tweak to their consoles.

This process has been popular with previous FIFA releases as well and involves a simple set of steps. The method allows players to switch their regions to New Zealand, which will witness the earliest release of EA FC 24 (excluding anyone who got streamer copies on September 19). This results in players having a shorter wait time and starting their journeys earlier than expected.

P.S. This method will work only for Xbox users. Readers are requested to attempt it at their own risk.

FC 24 can be accessed early by changing the regions

PC and consoles will follow separate launch schedules, which EA Sports has already confirmed. PC will witness a simultaneous schedule, which goes live at 5 am UK time. Hence, all regions of the globe will unlock the early access at the same moment, although the regional timings will be different.

Things are slightly different for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as they will follow regional launches. To put it simply, FC 24 will be available in every region at midnight based on their time zones. Anyone in New Zealand will be able to experience the game earlier than those in countries like the United States.

The process of changing the region works fairly easily on Xbox consoles. It is applicable to both generations. Follow the steps below:

Go to settings.

Go to System.

There are several options available on this screen.

Select English (Australia) as the language.

Select New Zealand as the region.

Once completed, restart your console for the changes to apply.

It's preferable to turn off any network connection while you switch your regions.

Expand Tweet

This method will ensure players start their respective FC 24 journeys at 1 pm UK time, 2 pm CET, and 8 am EST on September 21, which is a day earlier than the actual release.

Following this method could sometimes lead to region lock, but this can be avoided. Players must switch back to their actual regions before the day is officially over in their region. Restarting the console will revert the system to local time from that of New Zealand. Once it's past midnight, players can then resume their FC 24 journey without having to change their settings anymore.