How to play Football Manager 2024 beta? Early access dates, platforms, and more

Football Manager 2024 beta is now live on PC, and players will be able to participate and test out all the available game modes prior to the official release in November. There are plenty of interesting changes that Sports Interactive has implemented to celebrate two decades of the franchise. While the game comes out on November 6, PC players have a great opportunity to play much earlier.

The early access has become a staple of the series over the last few years. It is available only on PC, although Football Manager 2024 will be released on mobiles, tablets, and consoles as well. With the beta now live, let's take a look at how anyone can participate in the early access and how much they will need to pay for their copy.

How to get Football Manager 2024 beta early access

As mentioned above, the beta or early access is available to all PC users, and all you need to do is buy the game. While it's technically on pre-order until November 6, early access is available to those who decide to get their copies on Steam/any other affiliated retailers for PC.

Once the purchase is complete, you will be able to download and play the different game modes. Football Manager 2024 beta has more modes than its predecessor, which makes up for some interesting offerings for the players. They can choose custom scenarios as well or take on each other with custom saves.

While the beta has all the game modes, it's still in early access. Hence, there are chances that you may encounter some major bugs, which can be game-breaking as well. Hence, you need to stay patient and report the bugs to Sports Interactive for their removal from the full launch.

The full version will cost $59.99, but it's currently available for a 10% discount. This offer will be available for all users till the worldwide release on November 6, 2023.

All available platforms for Football Manager 2024

While the beta is available exclusively on PC, the same won't apply for the full release. While the PC version will have the most details, a console version will also be released on current-gen Xbox and PlayStation devices. This version will have streamlined controls that will aid the use of a controller.

Additionally, a Nintendo Switch edition will also be released, although that will happen at a later date. This year, the game will also be added as part of Netflix Gaming, which will allow all subscribers to enjoy the content at no additional cost. Hence, players will have no shortage as far as accessible platforms are concerned.