How to play Fortnite on Android without Google Play

Fortnite was recently removed from the Google Play Store. This happened because of publisher Epic Games' decision to try and avoid the 30% fee Google charges app developers for purchases. The removal of Fortnite prompted Epic Games to file lawsuits against Google and Apple, who also removed the game from their respective app storefront.

This all occurred with the hashtag #FreeFortnite taking over the game's social media channels. Even though Fortnite has been removed from the Google Play Store, installing it and playing it on an Android device is still possible. It just takes a few extra steps.

Methods to install Fortnite without the Google Play Store

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Make sure your Android device is compatible with Fortnite. Then depending on the type of Android device you have, there are some options to play Fortnite.

Firstly, players can download Fortnite directly from Epic Games. Go to fortnite.com/android on your device's web browser. From there, it will allow you install the Epic Games app. Once the Epic Games app is installed, you are able to download Fortnite and play it on your Android device.

For players with a Samsung phone or tablet, Fortnite is able to be downloaded in a slightly different way. Samsung devices come with the company's own app store, the Galaxy Store. It hosts the Epic Games app for download. The steps for this are the same as doing it from the Fortnite website. Install the Epic Games app and then install Fortnite.

If you already have Fortnite installed on your device from the Google Play Store, there is good news. The game can still be played, but any updates will not occur. The best bet for those with it already downloaded is to get it on a device from one of the other methods. Since Fortnite supports cross-platform saves, it would be easy to continue where you left off by installing it from the Epic Games app.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is arriving very soon, possibly leaving behind the vast amounts of mobile players. That can be preventable if you just follow the steps mentioned above. Even with these legal battles between Epic and Google and Epic and Apple, there's no reason you should miss out on the start of the season!