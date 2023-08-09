The Free Fire MAX OB41 update will go live for mobile devices on August 10, 2023. This fast-paced Battle Royale title is a fan favorite in the mobile gaming community. With some amazing features being added to the game, this patch is likely to bring in new players. That said, some individuals might want to know how to run this update on a computer.

If you are among them, you are in luck because this article offers a guide to playing the Free Fire MAX OB41 update on PCs.

A guide to help you enjoy the Free Fire MAX OB41 update on your PC

The latest FF MAX OB41 update will be launched for gamers around the world on August 10. The following steps will help you enjoy the title on your PC.

Step 1: Players need to download an Android emulator to enjoy Free Fire OB41 on PC. Bluestacks is a reliable option that will create a virtual Android device, allowing users to download and play the title on their PC.

Step 2: Once you are done downloading the app, you have to install it on your computer. Follow the prompts on your screen step-by-step to complete the installation process.

Step 3: Open the emulator and access the Google Play Store. Now, you need to search for Free Fire MAX. Once you find the game, tap Download and wait till it is downloaded and installed.

Now, you can enjoy the game on your PC. Its controls, however, will be a little different from when you play it on your mobile device. Thus, it might take some time to get accustomed to the new controls. However, you will be able to customize them as per your preferences via this title's settings.

If you know the right steps to follow, enjoying your favorite BR title on a larger screen is easy. With a mouse and a keyboard, it can give you a tactical advantage in Free Fire MAX's lobby.

Note: Free Fire, this title's main version, has been banned in India since early 2022. However, Indian gamers can enjoy the same gameplay in its MAX version, which is still running in the country.