How to play Undawn Closed Beta Test on your PC

Pre-registrations for the Undawn Closed Beta Test went live on February 23, 2023, and the beta got underway on April 6. The open-world survival RPG will see you fighting zombies and other players while collecting resources and features customizable weapons, equipment, and vehicles.

Undawn is the global variant of Dawn Awakening, a popular mobile game released in China back in 2020, and takes players on an adventurous journey in a post-apocalyptic world. In this article, we'll explain how PC gamers can join the action via some simple steps.

Undawn Closed Beta on PC: How to install, system requirements, and more

The Undawn Closed Beta Test is now open to players from April 6 to April 15 and offers numerous rewards for joining. While Undawn is launching as a mobile game, its Closed Beta official download page has an option for PC downloads as well. So if you wish to play on your desktop or laptop, here is a step-by-step guide:

You will first have to install BlueStacks on your desktop device. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Search for Undawn in the Google Play Store. Install Undawn from your search results. You should now see the game icon on your PC, through which you can launch the game.

BlueStacks is a reliable Android app player that will help you run the best mobile games on your computer. Aside from the Undawn Closed Beta, it lets you play plenty of other mobile games on your computer.

System requirements to play Undawn Closed Beta on PC

Undawn is a content-rich game, and there is a lot more to it than the story mode. Undawn Closed Beta players can choose to play from a lot of different modes, such as Team Deathmatch, Shooting, and more.

Here are the system requirements to play Undawn on PC.

Memory: At least 8GB of RAM and 5GB of free disk space.

At least 8GB of RAM and 5GB of free disk space. Graphics card : Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent.

: Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent. Processor: Intel Core i3 4160 or equivalent.

It's important to note that you need to log in as an administrator to play the game on a computer.

