How to participate in Undawn closed beta test

Tencent Games, the developers of open-world survival RPG Undawn, opened registrations for the closed beta of the game on February 23. However, a few hours ago, they announced the final call to become a tester. The game is a global variant of the popular title Dawn Awakening, released in China in 2020. It offers an intense adventure experience for lovers of the horror survival genre, with plenty of unique features and content to explore.

#Undawn Ravens, your time has arrived! Tomorrow, immerse yourselves in the world of Undawn in the closed beta. Gather your friends and reclaim the world from the infected and rebuild humanity!

While the main variant of the game is yet to arrive on the global market, players are eagerly waiting to test the closed beta variant set to begin tomorrow.

Undawn closed beta: Participation process, rewards, system requirements, and more

Snippet showing the closed beta download options on Undawn's official website (Image via Tencent Games)

Players eager to join the closed beta of Undawn will finally have the chance to do so. They need to follow the steps mentioned below to become a tester.

Step 1: Click on the link here (also provided in the announcement tweet) to visit the game's official download page.

Step 2: Choose either of the available options (Google Play Store or Windows) based on your device.

Step 3: Click on the "Become a Tester" button when prompted with the message of becoming a closed beta tester.

Step 4: Download the game from the chosen digital storefront and wait for the update to show up on your device.

Step 5: Download the update and start playing the closed beta variant of the title.

Furthermore, as a beta tester, you will be provided with the option to leave the program and join the public version of the app once it is available on Android, iOS, and Windows.

Closed Beta Rewards

Similar to any other popular title from Tencent Games, Undawn will also enable beta testers to get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items will considerably enhance their gaming experience and enrich their in-game inventory.

Dawnbringer (Epic Title): Complete any one of the in-game surveys before the beta testing ends.

Complete any one of the in-game surveys before the beta testing ends. Eath Yellow Raven Wings (Epic Vehicle): Reach Level 30 and complete any one of the in-game surveys before April 13.

System requirements

Tencent Games has provided the system requirements provided exclusively for the upcoming closed beta test. However, it may be modified after the official release of Undawn.

iOS: iOS 11.0 or above Android: Android 7.0 or above, Memory 3GB of RAM or above. For CPU, it is recommended to use Snapdragon 650 or above, Helio P60 or above, and Kirin 712 or above. PC: Memory: 8 GB RAM, Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent, Processor: Intel Core i3 4160 or equivalent, Storage: 10 GB of available space.

Those still wondering whether to become a tester should give the closed beta variant a try and immerse themselves in the world of the latest RPG.

