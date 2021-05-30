Create
How to play Free Fire OB27 Update on PCs in May 2021

Players can enjoy Free Fire on PC using emulators
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 60 min ago
Feature

Many battle royale gamers around the world really enjoy playing Free Fire. Whether it is the exciting battle royale matches or intense Clash Squad face-offs, players are really into Free Fire.

Since Free Fire is a mobile game, many players who are PC gamers use emulators to run the game on their computer. Emulators are a software that can be used to run a mobile application on a computer.

Steps to follow for enjoying Free Fire OB27 Update on PCs

Free Fire on PC (Image via Technical Bawaji; YouTube)
Players must follow the steps given below if they want to run Free Fire on their PC:

  1. Players will have to download any emulator of their choice.
  2. They will have to create an account or log in.
  3. Players will then have to search for Free Fire.
  4. Players need to then click on the Install option.
  5. Once the game is installed, players will need to click on the Free Fire icon on the home screen to enjoy it.

System Requirements for running Free Fire on PC

Players must take into account the system requirements to run Free Fire on their PC:

Minimum System Requirements

  • OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit
  • CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
  • RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000
  • HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

  • OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit
  • CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660
  • HDD: 4GB

(Source: freefirepc.com/download)

Download links for popular emulators

Players can click on the following links to download the respective emulators:

BlueStacks: Click here.

GameLoop: Click here.

NoxPlayer: Click here.

LD Player: Click here.

MEmu: Click here.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While the information may seem obvious to some, several players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Published 60 min ago
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire
