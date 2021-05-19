How to play Free Fire on PC like Gyan Gaming using emulators

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile BR games and boasts an enormous player base. The title is only available on Android and iOS platforms, but players can utilize emulators to play it on their PCs/Laptops.

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, is among the most prominent content creators with 9.72 million. Many fans look up to him and desire to play the game on PCs like their favorite YouTuber.

This article is a guide on playing Free Fire on PC like Gyan Gaming via emulators.

How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators

BlueStacks is one of the oldest emulators (Image Credits BlueStacks)

Numerous emulators are prevalent on the internet, including Nox Player, BlueStacks, and more users can try to play Free Fire.

BlueStacks has emerged as one of the best options due to the features that it includes:

Pre-set game controls with ease of customization.

High definition graphics and high FPS.

Multiple utility features, including disk clean-up and screenshot.

Ability to record gameplay with a single key.

Shooting Mode.

Below is a step-by-step guide on playing Free Fire on PC using BlueStacks:

Step 1: Players will have to download the emulator on their PCs. They can do it via the official website of BlueStacks.

Website of BlueStacks

Step 2: After it gets installed, players can log in to their existing Google accounts.

Players must search for Free Fire

Step 3: Upon doing so, they have to click on the Google Play Store and search for “Garena Free Fire.”

Step 4: Finally, users must tap on the “Install” button. Free Fire will soon get downloaded on BlueStacks.

Players can log in and enjoy the game

Players can open the game and log in to enjoy playing the game on their PCs like Gyan Gaming. They can also watch the following video for a further overview:

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

