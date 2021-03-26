How to play Free Fire on PC using LDPlayer and Gameloop

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that is available on Android and iOS platforms. The fast-paced title has gained massive popularity in the last few years and boasts millions of players across the globe.

Despite only being available on Android and iOs platforms, Free Fire can be played on PCs or laptops using emulators. There are several emulators in the market, such as LDPlayer and Gameloop.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can play Free Fire on PCs using these emulators.

How can Free Fire be played on PC using LDPlayer and Gameloop?

LDPlayer

(Image via LDPlayer)

LDPlayer is a free Android emulator that a lot of players use, courtesy of its amazing features which include:

Custom Control

Multi-instance

Macros/Scripts

High FPS/Graphics

Players can follow the steps given below to download and play Free Fire on LDPlayer:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official LDPlayer website and download it. The link to the website is provided below:

LDPlayer website: Click here

Step 2: Players should then install LDPlayer on their PC. Once it has been installed, they should open the Google Play Store on the emulator.

Step 3: Next, players should search for Garena Free Fire. Several results will appear. They should click on the "Download" option present beside the most relevant option.

The game will soon be downloaded and installed.

Gameloop

Image via GameLoop

Gameloop is another popular emulator among players. Here are some of its features:

Ultimate Graphic and Vision - Provides an immersive gaming experience.

Exclusive Support of 2K Resolution.

Lower Equipment Requirement, Min. 2GB RAM

Players can follow these steps to download and install Free Fire on Gameloop:

Step 1: Players have to download and install the Gameloop emulator on their PC. This can be done from the official website, which players can visit by clicking here.

Step 2: Once the emulator gets installed, players should search for Free Fire via the search bar.

Step 3: They then have to tap on Free Fire and click on the "Download" button.

(Note: The time taken to download the game is based on the internet speed of the users)

