Celebrate a colourful and fun-filled Free Fire Holi with exciting activities, rewards, and more!

Dance to Free Fire’s official Holi music number – “DNA Mein Dance” – composed by ace composers Vishal & Shekhar and starring superstar Hrithik Roshan

Watch the three-part “Game. Set. Match” series following Jay and Meera, who meet by chance in Free Fire, compete together in duo mode, and unleash their true colors

Witness Mumbai come alive with graffiti of your favorite Free Fire characters

India, March 26th, 2021 – Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game in 2020 and 2019, is all set to celebrate a colorful Holi with Survivors across India. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire has lined up a host of exciting activities, rewards, and more for Survivors to enjoy this vibrant festival, which will culminate in the event’s peak day celebrations on March 28th.

Garena’s Holi event builds on its continuous efforts to offer truly localized experiences to the Indian gaming community while also allowing them to enjoy the festival of colors from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Dance to Free Fire’s official Holi 2021 music number

As part of the Holi celebrations, Free Fire will drop its official Holi 2021 music video, “DNA Mein Dance,” on the festival’s eve, March 27th. It will star one of India’s biggest superstars, Hrithik Roshan, as his in-game character, Jai. The fun and catchy dance number is composed by celebrated Indian composers Vishal & Shekhar, and sung by Vishal Dadlani, with lyrics by the legendary lyricist Kumaar, and curated and developed by Universal Music India. The song will be available across the top music platforms in India.

Committed to the spirit of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, the music video brings together some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry, showcasing Garena’s efforts to engage with the expansive gaming community in the country through localized content.

DNA Mein Dance ft Hrithik Roshan

Vishal & Shekhar said:

“DNA Mein Dance’ is an absolute earworm that we created especially for the Free Fire community to celebrate Holi. Just like the festival, the funky number is all about having fun, and we are delighted to have teamed up with Hritik and UMI to bring the music, film, and gaming communities together to enjoy this occasion.”

Advertisement

Catch a sneak preview of “DNA Mein Dance” in the song’s teaser trailer here:

Celebrate Holi with exciting in-game activities, rewards

Survivors have worked hard to collectively take down the Demoness and restore all of the colors she stole back to the game in the last two weeks. Peak day will be on March 28th, for which Survivors will need to get ready with their color palette, log into the game, and play to earn exciting rewards!

The slew of in-game events include the login and playtime events for Survivors to win a Netherworld Troop’s Blade and 50x Cube Fragments. From March 28th, Survivors can also collect rewards like the Punkster Runner Bundle and the One-Finger Pushup emote from the “Fight for colours” and “Restore colors for Free Fire” events.

Additionally, to celebrate Holi together and make it even more special, Free Fire will reward Survivors who call back their old friends to the game with a Neon Bunnyhead mask.

Special Free Fire Holi web series

Advertisement

Free Fire has rolled out a three-part web series production, Game. Set. Match, which follows Survivors Jay and Meera, who meet by chance in-game, forge a friendship, and unleash their true colors.

The recently released videos have collectively garnered over 6 million views across all official social media channels. Watch the episodes here:

Painting the city of Mumbai with Free Fire

That’s not all! As part of the vibrant Holi campaign, Free Fire has brought the city of Mumbai alive via giant-sized graffiti artwork of your favorite Free Fire characters.

Visit the following locations in the city to take in the colorful masterpieces:

Located off Western Express Highway – Hanuman Road, opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue, Vile Parle East, next to Beautiful Living mall

Located in Kanjurmarg – Vighnaharta SRA Sahakari Gruhini Sanstha, Maharshi Karve Nagar, Kanjurmarg East

Check out the teaser here:

Advertisement

Free Fire’s continued dedication towards its Indian community

This Holi campaign takes forward Garena’s efforts to entertain and engage the Free Fire Indian community with localized experiences specifically tailored to their preferences.

Some highlights include India’s Republic Day event, the introduction of Hindi into the game, the streaming of esports tournaments in local languages, and the hosting of community engagement events such as a YouTube influencer engagement party in Goa.

Last year, Free Fire also introduced the “Light Up Bermuda” campaign to celebrate a #FreeFireDiwali with all its fans across India. The game partnered with superstar Hrithik Roshan in the “Be The Hero” campaign to launch the game’s first playable Indian character and developed the #IndiaKaBattleRoyale digital and outdoor campaigns.