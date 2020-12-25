How to play Free Fire on PCs using Bluestacks: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire has made its mark on the mobile platform and has become one of the most prominent options among players. The title has grown immensely and has garnered a massive player base since its release over three years ago.

The game is available for the Android and iOS platforms, but some users desire to play this quick-paced battle royale title on their PCs. There are various emulators available, and BlueStacks is among the most used ones.

This article provides a detailed guide for players to download and play Free Fire on their PCs using BlueStacks.

Playing Free Fire on PC using BlueStacks

BlueStacks (Image Credits: Bluestacks.com)

BlueStacks is one of the most used and popular emulators among players. It is widely used courtesy of the features that it provides. Here are some of its key features:

Multi-instance enables users to run multiple applications at once.

Eco Mode - Optimize PC usage when running multiple instances.

Real-time translation.

Macros to record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Smart Controls - Lock/ free cursor automatically in shooting games

Script to automate repetitive in-game tasks.

Players can follow the steps below to play Free Fire on their PCs/laptops using BlueStacks:

Official website of BlueStacks

Step 1: They have to download and install the BlueStacks emulator from its official website. Click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, users can open the Google Play Store and search for ‘Free Fire.’

Search for Free Fire

Step 3: They can choose the title and tap the ‘Install’ button.

After the installation process is complete, players can enjoy Free Fire on their PCs.

There are multiple other emulators like NOX Player, MEmu Play, GameLoop, and more, which the players can use to play Free Fire.

